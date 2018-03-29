Delicious business awards double delight for Hillmount

Hillmount, which has three garden centres in Northern Ireland, bloomed into the new spring gardening season with two awards at the recent Lisburn and Castlereagh City Business Awards.

Named as the council area’s Best Non-Licensed Eating Establishment, the 220 seater Gardener’s Rest Café was recognised for supporting local suppliers and offering delicious home cooked quality food in a relaxed and friendly environment.

Awarding Best Family Business to the Mercer family, the judges acknowledged their commitment to the local area, their faithful staff and loyal customers, in building an almost 80 year old business which has spanned four generations and with plans already in place to take it to the fifth generation. An accomplishment only 3% of family owned businesses in the UK today enjoy.

Alan Mercer, managing director, Hillmount, said: “This is overwhelming! Winning Best Family Business and Best Non-Licensed Eating Establishment at the Lisburn and Castlereagh City Business Awards is a personal honour for me. My parents and I work tirelessly day and daily at Hillmount with our staff to ensure we consistently provide our customers with the best experience whether they are buying a plant, garden furniture, a barbecue or stopping in to meet friends for lunch.”

Congratulating Hillmount on their recent 75th anniversary, former Mayor, Councillor Thomas Beckett, who hosted a reception at Lagan Valley Island for the Mercer family, celebrating the labour of love they have for Hillmount and the dedication they demonstrate every day, described the family owned business as a “fantastic asset to the Council area”.

Established by Hill Mercer in 1940, Hillmount is a fourth generation garden lifestyle experience operating in three prime locations by Hill’s grandson Robin, wife Edith and their sons Alan, David and Andrew.

Hillmount’s accolades include Business Eye Awards Family Business of the Year Finalist 2017 and Castlereagh Business of the Year 2014