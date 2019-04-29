Demand for Charolais grows

The Northern Ireland Charolais Club will host its annual show and sale In Dungannon Mart on Monday, May 6th against the backdrop of a fast-growing demand for the breed.

“Charolais weanlings will secure a premium of between £100 and £150 per head in the sale ring,” Club chairman David Connolly explained.

“And this benefit continues right through until Charolais cattle reach the finishing stage. They will consistently secure superior daily liveweight gains and better classification scores.

“It all adds up to better returns for those farmers opting to breed and feed commercial, Charolais cross cattle at all stages of the animals’ development.”

David confirmed that 24 bulls and five heifers had been entered for the May 6th event. This will be the second of three events to be hosted by Dungannon Mart for the Northern Ireland Charolais Club in 2019.

“There will be plenty of excellent bloodlines for buyers to choose from on the day.”

David, who farms close to Ballynahinch in Co Down, owns the renowned Brigadoon herd. It comprises 35 cows with overall pedigree numbers totalling in the region of 100 head. He has three bulls entered for the May event.

Moore Concrete is the sole sponsor of the annual show and sale. It’s a company with which David has had a close relationship over many years.

“We have twice used the company’s wall panels on farm building projects. We have also included Moore drinkers in the specification of the most recent shed put up on the farm,” he added. “The quality of the company’s product range is excellent.”

Moore Concrete’s Richard Whiteside was a recent visitor to the Connolly farm.

“We are delighted to be, once again, associated with the Charolais Club’s annual show and sale.

“The quality of the stock entered for the May 6th event is tremendous.

“And we look forward to meeting a large turn-out of buyers on the day.”