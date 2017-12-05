Demand for sexed semen still growing

Ai Services (Northern Ireland) Ltd is confirming a strong growth in demand for sexed semen.

“This is also reflected in the make-up of our 2018 Dairy Sires’ catalogue. Sexed semen is available from approximately 50% of the sires listed. This is the highest proportion of sexed sires that we have ever featured,” said the company’s Breeding Services,” Manager Ivan Minford.

He added: “Farmers are more confident in using sexed semen than would have been the case a few years ago. Fundamentally, they know that the technology works. What’s more, they are fully aware of the benefits it can bring to a herd breeding programme.”

Ivan also confirmed a general increase in semen sales, year-on-year.

“Ultimately, the stronger milk prices now available are driving this trend. But the fact that cows were brought indoors earlier this year, than would normally be the case, is another contributory factor.

“It is easier for herdowners to use AI if cows are maintained indoors on high quality winter rations. Fertility levels are also that little bit higher under these circumstances.”

Ai Services will have a major presence at this year’s Royal Ulster Winter Fair.

Ivan Minford again: “The event provides the company’s breeding and sales’ advisors with the opportunity to meet up with individual farmers and to discuss the many breeding options that are now available to the local dairy industry.”

Ivan confirmed that a growing number of dairy farmers in Northern Ireland are now looking at the option of block spring calving and driving as much milk output as possible from grazed grass.

“This is particularly the case in areas like the Ards Peninsula, parts of Co Fermanagh, South Down and South Armagh.

“Producers who want to look seriously at the grazing option will be seeking to use high EBI bulls and New Zealand-type sires.

“Given this growing trend, representatives from Ai Services’ sister company Eurogene and LIC will be on our stand at this year’s Winter Fair.”

Meanwhile, demand continues to grow for all of the new sires featured in Ai Services’ new dairy catalogue. Two are worthy of particular mention:

Bomaz Alta Topshot ET has a PLI of £740. He has fantastic milk production with close on +100kgs of milk. He is rated at +76 kgs of combine fat and protein and is positive for both Butterfat% and Protein%.

“In addition, he has very impressive health and type traits,” said Ivan.

“Sexed semen from Topshot is in strong demand at the present time.”

Peak Alta Recoil-ET has a PLI of £713. He is another high production sire, rated at +674 kgs for milk.

“He also delivers high daughter fertility,” said Ivan.

“Recoil daughters have outstanding udders, especially rear udder height and udder support.

“He will also improve side view teat position.”

Ai Services will be located on Stand Number EK 79 at the Winter Fair

For further information, telephone (028) 90833123. To view the new Dairy Sires’ catalogue on-line visit: http://www.ai-services.co.uk/workspace/pdfs/2018-dairy-catalogue-web.pdf