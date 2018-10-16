Demand grows for tractor weight

Moore Concrete is confirming a strong demand for the company’s range of precast concrete tractor weights. The products have been designed to give farmers and contractors improved grip in the field and greater stability on the road.

Available in 0.5T, 0.75T; 1T; 1.25T and 1.5T options, each has an incorporated facility for a three-point linkage and can be front or rear mounted. A towing eye is an integral part of the weight’s compact design. The weights incorporate a fully galvanised frame.

Moore’s Keri McGivern confirmed that this is a time of year when farmers start to open-up their silage pits

“They will be looking for a tractor weight to improve the stability of the tractor,” confirmed Keri McGivern.

“These will also serve to improve farm safety. Our precast options provide a cost-effective solution in comparison to conventional steel weights. We also offer a standard square 790kg weight with two carrying hooks.”

Keri continued: “There is a growing and significant demand for the various tractor weight options from both farmers and contractors,” she said.

“When attached, they provide much greater levels of stability for all aspects of yard and field work.”

For further information, contact Moore Concrete on (028) 2565 2566 Ext 1 or www.moore-concrete.com.