Department planting ‘around two million trees per annum’

Minister Poots was asked by Mr John Blair (Alliance, South Antrim) if his department would be taking any measures to increase woodland across Northern Ireland.

Mr Blair stated that percentage woodland in the province stood at “around 8% and is the lowest in Europe”.

Mr Poots said: “The member is right in pointing out the figure of 8%.

“However, we have some of the higher margins when it comes to hedgerows. You could drive through parts of Scotland and England and see various pieces of woodland, but alongside the road there is nothing.

“We have a lot of hedgerows, but I am committed to increasing the number of trees that are being planted.

“Currently, my department plants around 2,000 hectares a year: we want to increase that significantly.

“We are planting around two million trees per annum, but there are great opportunities to increase.”