Derg Valley YFC to host Omagh Show dance

Members of Derg Valley YFC, pictured, are busy preparing for this years Omagh Show dance and barbecue, which will take place in Omagh Rugby Club on Saturday, July 6. Pictured are club members, from left, Adam Crockett, Samuel Hunter, Ashley Hamilton, Robbie Foster, Gareth Hamilton, Mark Hamilton, Kathryn Mitchell and Calvin Nethery
Derg Valley YFC will once again host their annual Omagh Show dance and barbecue.

The event, which includes a barbecue and music from the ‘County Cousins’, will take place at Omagh Rugby Club on Saturday, July 6.

Doors will open at 9pm, and admission is £10 and £7 for the barbecue.

A spokesperson from Derg Valley YFC said: “Wondering where to go after Omagh Show? Then look no further than Derg Valley YFC’s annual barbecue, which is taking place once again in Omagh Rugby Club. It promises to be another great night!”