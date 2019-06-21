Derg Valley YFC to host Omagh Show dance

Derg Valley YFC will once again host their annual Omagh Show dance and barbecue.

The event, which includes a barbecue and music from the ‘County Cousins’, will take place at Omagh Rugby Club on Saturday, July 6.

Doors will open at 9pm, and admission is £10 and £7 for the barbecue.

A spokesperson from Derg Valley YFC said: “Wondering where to go after Omagh Show? Then look no further than Derg Valley YFC’s annual barbecue, which is taking place once again in Omagh Rugby Club. It promises to be another great night!”