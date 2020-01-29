Deutz Fahr have major presence at Spring Farm Machinery Show

Deutz Fahr returned to The Spring Farm Machinery show at Balmoral for another year. Deutz Fahr this year had a larger stand in the impressive Logan Hall.

This year Deutz Fahr had the brand new Deutz Fahr 6145 which was recently launched at LAMMA on display at Balmoral.

This new addition to the stunning 6 series, is a 6 cylinder 155hp tractor with manual powershift. This was the first time the 6145 was displayed on Irish soil and was will received by Northern Ireland farmers at the show.

As well as the New 6145 model Deutz Fahr had the RC shift gear change on display in the 6 series range. The larger 6 series range of tractors are available in 4 and 6 cylinder from 155 to 175 hp.

They are also available in manual, comfort shift and variable transmissions from 155-215hp. This gives a vast amount of different models to cater for all farmers’ needs.

The 4 cylinder mid range 6130 tractor which was also at the show are available with TTV or PowerShift transmissions. From ploughing, sowing and cultivating to transporting, harvesting crops and front loader work – the 4 cylinder 6 Series (120-140hp) tractors are as versatile as your daily work is varied. Maximum manoeuvrability, supreme efficiency and unparalleled operating comfort are trademark features of the 6130.

Completing the vast range of tractors on display was the 5G series lower Hp tractor range. A utility tractor that perfectly suits the farmers needs among the seven models with an output of 75 hp to 116 hp. The cab guarantees ultimate working and operating comfort for all applications.

Deutz Fahr representatives along with representatives from G A Allen and Hunter Kane and Son thank everyone for visiting the stand and look forward to an exciting 2020 with this comprehensive range of tractors covering all HP needs.