Developing life skills with CAFRE Enniskillen

CAFRE Enniskillen Campus Level 2 Equine student Thai Cunningham, from Dromara, Co Down, recently completed her five weeks work placement at Ballylinch Stud, Co Kilkenny.

Thai learnt lots and I would definitely recommend work placement to other students. She gained experience in handling stock and assisted with foaling outside of hours.

Work placement is a very valuable aspect of our courses at Enniskillen Campus, encouraging students to research the industry, make contact with work placement providers, and negotiate terms and conditions. This enables students to develop vital life skills, in addition to gaining experience and making links in the equine industry.

Applications are still being accepted for courses at Enniskillen Campus for September 2019 intake.

