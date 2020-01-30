Devenish expands into Latin and Central America

Global agri technology company Devenish has expanded its business operations in Central America within the Latin American Region.

Headquartered in Belfast, Devenish is recognised as a leading provider of environmental, animal and human health solutions and a key influencer in driving health and sustainability throughout the food chain in response to the growing consumer demand for safe, nutritious food.

Established in 1952, Devenish has manufacturing sites across Ireland, the UK, USA, Turkey and Uganda, and employs more than 700 people worldwide. The company trades in over 50 countries, specialising in optimising nutrients across the food chain to proactively improve food quality, human health and the environment.

As part of its global growth strategy, Devenish has recently strengthened its international presence with the appointment of Enrique Artiga as Regional Sales Manager for Central America. Enrique will support Dr Jorge Pena, Regional Manager for LATAM, in growing the business throughout Latin America.

The company opened its first office in Chile last year and business has been growing steadily in the region since.

Managing Director of Devenish International, Ian Atterbury, explains: “We have ambitious plans for international growth and see huge potential in this region. Globally, there is over one billion metric tons of feed produced each year and 15% of that is produced in Latin America.

“Since Dr Jorge Pena joined the business last year, we’ve registered a wide range of products in several countries and developed a number of key accounts.”

Ian continues: “The Latin American markets have a high level of scientific understanding and sophistication, which fits well with the Devenish core competence of research and development. Our growing team can draw on the research and experience of both our North American scientists, as well as our UK and international team members.

“Our corporate strategy of ‘One Health, from Soil to Society’, which takes soil, plant, animal, human and environmental health together as one, has created opportunities for collaboration globally.”

Regional Manager for Latin America, Dr Jorge Pena added: “We’re pleased to welcome Enrique to the team as we further expand our business throughout the Latin America region.

“With over 14 years’ experience, Enrique has a wealth of knowledge on animal nutrition and the local markets, so he is well placed to help further grow our business in the region. I would like to take this opportunity to wish him all the best in his new role.”