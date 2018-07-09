Devine family enjoy a day-out to remember at Omagh Show 2018

The Devine family, from Artigarvan in North Co Tyrone, carried the day at this year’s Omagh Show. They won both the Beef Inter-Breed Championship and the Champion of Championship Class at the event with their choice two-year-old Charolais heifer, Brownhill Mo.
Scottish judge Alistair Fletcher had the job of choosing between the overall beef and dairy champions as the last competition class of the day unfolded. After a lot of deliberation, he gave the ‘thumbs up’ to the Charolais.
“My champion has tremendous presence,” he said.
“She just fills the eye. I was very impressed with her size and the fact that she can move so well is a bonus. The heifer has a great top line. She has tremendous potential as a breeding animal.”
According to the Ritchie Devine, the heifer may well be in calf.
“She was inseminated shortly after this year’s Balmoral Show. Our plan is to breed from her over the coming years.”
The Inter-Breed Dairy Championship at Omagh was won by William Hunter from Castlederg with his impressive third calver, Lisnacloon Saloon Amy. Home bred, the Holstein cow is currently giving 49L of milk per day. The Reserve Inter Breed title went to the McLean family from Donaghmore, making it a Co Tyrone 1:2 in the dairy championship at Omagh 2018.
Over 1,000 sheep were entered for Omagh this year.
“This is a record turnout for the event,” confirmed Show Committee Chairman Thomas Harkin.
“We have a number of new classes this year. But numbers were also boosted by the fact that we had so many extra sheep taking part across all of the breeds.”
The Sheep Inter-Breed Championship was won by the McAllister family with their eye catching Charollais ewe. It has been a very successful few weeks for the animal in question. The ewe won the Charollais breed championship at this year’s Balmoral Show and then went on to scoop the Sheep Inter-Breed title at Ballymena.
“The ewe is in great condition at the present time,” said William McAllister.
“We recently sold her daughter at Worcester for 1,700gns. The animal in question was a gimmer, born in 2017.
“Our plan is to have the ewe compete at a number of the shows taking place over the coming weeks.”
Inter-Breed judge David Lowry, from Lanark in Scotland, described his champion as an excellent example of the Charollais breed.
“She has great character and should go on to produce champions of the future,” he said.
Omagh Show Results 2018
DAIRY SECTION
Inter-Breed Champion: W Hunter
Reserve: McLean family (Donaghmore)
Junior Showing Class – Dairy: 1st A Keatley; 2nd B Keatley
Best Pair of Dairy Cows: 1st McLean family; 2nd W Hunter
Dairy Confined Class: 1st W Hunter; 2nd McLean family
NISA Dairy Cow Championship Qualifiers: 1 W Hunter; 2 McLean family
Dairy Shorthorn classes
Champion: I McLean (Bushmills)
Heifer class: 1st I McLean
Holstein classes
Champion: McLean family
Reserve: W Hunter
Junior Champion: G Lyons
Reserve: S Doupe
Calf class: 1st T Keatley; 2nd S Thompson
Maiden heifer class: 1st S Doupe
Heifer in calf class: 1st G Lyons
Heifer in milk class: 1st McLean family; 2nd T Keatley
Dry Cow class: 1st W Hunter
Cow in Milk class: 1st McLean family; 2nd W Hunter
Jersey classes
Champion: S Doupe
Heifer class: 1st S Doupe
BEEF CATTLE SECTION
Inter-Breed Champion: Devine family
Reserve: S Crawford
Group of Three Champion: R Miller
Kyle Cup Champion: R Johnston
NISA Pedigree Young Bull Championship Qualifiers: 1 J & W McMordie; 2 D & J Bell
Best Pair of Beef Animals: 1st J & A McCallion; 2nd Crawford Bros
Best Beef animal – no incisor teeth: 1st Hazelton family; 2nd R Miller
Aberdeen Angus classes
Champion: M Irwin
Reserve: A & G Parke
Bull class: 1st A & G Parke: 2nd M Irwin
Cow class: 1st J A & S R Ferguson
Senior heifer class: 1st M Irwin: 2nd A & G Parke
Calf class:; 1st A & G Parke; 2nd J A & S R Ferguson
Hereford National Show
Champion: J Graham
Champion Bull Calf: J Graham
Champion Heifer: C Kerr
Champion Bull: J Graham
Cow class: 1st K Greenaway; 2nd A R & J Dickson
Heifer born January to June 2016 2016: 1st U Shaw; 2nd J Graham
Heifer born July to December 2017: 1st G Watson
Heifer born in 2017: 1st J & G Small: 2nd J Graham
Heifer calf class: 1st J Graham; 2nd R M Richmond
Senior bull class: 1st R Black; 2nd C Kerr
Bull – born in 2016: 1st J Graham; 2nd J & W McMordie
Bull – born in 2017: 1st J & W McMordie; 2nd A J Farms Ltd
Bull calf class: 1st C Kerr; 2nd T Andrews
Pairs Class: 1st J & W McMordie; 2nd R M Richmond
Group of three class: 1st D R & R Wilson; 2nd J & W McMordie
Charolais classes
Champion: Devine family
Reserve: L Ruddy
Bull class: 1st L Ruddy
Cow class: 1st S McGovern
Heifer born in 2016: 1st Devine family: 2nd L Ruddy
Heifer born in 2017: 1st Johnston family
Weanling bull class: 1st McIlwaine family
Weanling heifer class: 1st Johnston family
Calf class: 1st S McGovern; 2nd S McGovern
Pairs’ class: 1st Johnston family; 2nd S McGovern
Simmental classes
Calf champion: McIlwaine family
Champion female: J N Glasgow
Champion Junior Bull: Burleigh & Stubbs
Bull class: 1st Burleigh & Stubbs; 2nd Burleigh & Stubbs
Heifer – born January to June 2016: 1st Hazelton family
Heifer born – July to December 201; 1st J N Glasgow; 2nd J N Glasgow
Heifer born 2017: 1st J Henderson; 2nd T W Abraham
Weanling class: 1st McIlwaine family; 2nd R Gilmour
Pairs’ class: 1st J Henderson
2nd: J N Glasgow
Limousin classes
Champion: S Crawford
Reserve: Callion family
Cow class: 1st: H Hood
Senior heifer class: 1st Callion family; 2nd Callion family
Junior heifer class: 1st S Crawford
Senior bull class: 1st S Crawford
Junior bull class: 1st D & J Bell; 2nd H Rainey
Calf class:; 1st Murphy family; 2nd L Hood
Pairs’ class: 1st Callion family; 2nd S Crawford
Salers classes
Champion: Elliott family
Reserve: Elliott family
Bull class: 1st Elliott family
Cow class: 1st Elliott family; 2nd B & P O’Kane
Heifer class: 1st Elliott family; 2nd Maginn family
Heifer claf class: 1st B & P O’Kane; 2nd Maginn family
Pairs’ class: 1st Elliott family; 2nd Maginn family
British Blue classes
Champion: W & G Hetherington
Reserve: D & A McCrea
Heifer class:1st: W & G Hetherington
Bull class: 1st: W & G Hetherington
Bull or heifer born in 2016: 1st W & G Hetherington: 2nd: D & A McCrea
Bull or heifer born after December 1 2016: 1st: D & A McCrea; 2nd: W & G Hetherington
Blonde classes
Champion: Johnston Farms
Reserve: Johnston Farms
Cow class: 1st: Johnston Farms
Heifer born in 2016: 1st Johnston Farms; 2nd G McClelland
Heifer born after 1 January 2017: 1st Johnston Farms; 2nd G McClelland
Junior bull class: 1st Johnston Farms; 2nd Johnston Farms
Pairs’ class: 1st Johnston Farms; 2nd G McClelland
Commercial classes
Champion: D Wiley
Reserve: D & A McCrea
Store heifer class: 1st R Miller
Beef heifer class: 1st D Wiley
Store bullock class: 1st D & A McCrea
Native Breed classes
Champion: A & C Baxter
Rare Breeds’ Cattle Derby qualifier: 1 A & C Baxter
Senior Cattle Derby – Cow class: 1st E Giboney: 2nd F Murphy
Senior Cattle Derby – Bull class: 1st A Pearson: 2nd A & C Baxter
Junior Cattle derby – heifer class: 1st A Pearson: 2nd A & C Baxter
Junior Cattle Derby – Junior bull class: 1st E Giboney
Calf Derby: 1st A & C Baxter
Beef Young Handlers Class: 1st V Johnston
SHEEP SECTION
Inter-Breed Champion: McAllister family
Reserve: G Beacom
Border Leicester classes
Champion: H Dickey
Reserve: H Dickey
Aged ram class: 1st H Dickey
Yearling ram class: 1st H Dickey
Ram lamb class: 1st H Dickey
Ewe class: 1st H Dickey
Shearling ewe class: 1st H Dickey; 2nd H Dickey
Ewe lamb class: 1st H Dickey
Group of three class: 1st H Dickey
Suffolk classes
Champion: G Beacom
Ram class: 1st S & W Tait
Shearling ram class: 1st S & W Tait; 2nd Watson family
Ram lamb class: 1st S & W Tait: 2nd S & W Tait
Ewe class: 1st H Dickey; 2nd P Donnelly
Shearling ewe class: 1st G Beacom; 2nd Watson family
Ewe lamb class: 1st G Beacom; 2nd J Moses
Pairs’ class: 1st S & W Tait; 2nd G Beacom
Group of three class: 1st S & W Tait; 2nd G Beacom
Blackface classes – Perth Type
Champion: P McEvoy
Reserve: B Grant
Ram – two shear: 1st B Grant; 2nd P McEvoy
Shearling ram class: 1s: V Brennan; 2nd P McEvoy
Ram lamb class: 1st B Grant: 2nd G & J Conway
Ewe – three year old plus: 1st P McEvoy: 2nd V Brennan
Ewe – two year old with lambs: 1st V Brennan; 2nd G & J Conway
Shearling ewe class: 1st G & J Conway: 2nd P McEvoy
Ewe lamb class: 1st G & J Conway; 2nd C Breslin
Group of three class: 1st P McEvoy; 2nd B Grant
Blackface classes – Lanark type
Champion: O Brannigan
Reserve: D Lennox
Ram class: 1st D McSwiggan: 2nd B Rodgers
Shearling ram class: 1st P & V Fullerton; 2nd C O McEldowney
Ram lamb class: 1st P & V Fullerton; 2nd E Coyle
Ewe class – 3 yo plus: 1st D Lennox; 2nd P & V Fullerton
Ewe class – 2yo: 1st O Brannigan; 2nd D McSwiggan
Shearling ewe class: 1st O Brannigan; 2nd P & V Fullerton
Ewe lamb class: 1st P & V Fullerton; 2nd C McEldowney
Group of three class: 1st P & V Fullerton; 2nd:D Lennox
Grey Face classes
Champion: P Donnelly
Ewe class: 1st P Donnelly
Mule classes:
Champion: P Donnelly
Reserve: B Blaney
Ewe class: 1st H Henry
Hogget ewe class: 1st P Donnelly; 2nd P Donnelly
Ewe lamb class: 1st B Blaney; 2nd F & J Loughridge
Hampshire Down classes
Champion: S Manson
Reserve: S Manson
Ram class: 1st T Torrens
Shearling ram class: 1st S Manson: 2nd T Torrens
Ram lamb class: 1st S Manson; 2nd S Manson
Ewe class: 1st S Manson: 2nd S Manson
Shearling ewe class: 1st T Torrens
Ewe lamb class: 1st S Manson: 2nd S Manson
Group of three: 1st S Manson; 2nd T Torrens
Rouge classes:
Champion: J Harbinson
Reserve: C & E O’Neill
Ram class: 1st C & E O’Neill
Shearling ram class: 1st J Harbinson; 2nd C & E O’Neill
Ram lamb class: 1st C & E O’Neill
Ewe class: 1st J Harbinson
Yearling ewe class: 1st J Harbinson; 2nd C & E O’Neill
Ewe lamb class: 1st C & E O’Neill; 2nd J McFeely
Group of three class: 1st J Harbinson; 2nd C & E O’Neill
Continental cross ewe: 1st W McAllister; 2nd L Hamilton
Continental cross hogget ewe: 1st: L Hamilton; 2nd: L Hamilton
Continental cross ewe lamb: 1st J & H Foster; 2nd J & H Foster
Continental Crossbred Sheep Championship
Champion: C McGilligan
Reserve: W McAllister
Ile de France classes
Champion: Garveway family
Reserve: Garveway family
Ram class: 1st Garveway family; 2nd Garveway family
Shearling ram class: 1st Garveway family
Ram lamb class: 1st Garveway family; 2nd Garveway family
Ewe class: 1st Garveway family; 2nd Garveway family
Yearling ewe class: 1st Garveway family: 2nd Garveway family
Ewe lamb class: 1st Garveway family; 2nd Garveway family
Group of three class: 1st Garveway family
Texel classes
Champion: J & H Foster
Reserve: J Moses
Ram class: 1st J & H Foster; 2nd R Waugh Jnr
Ram lamb class: 1st R Waugh Jnr; 2nd A Hutchinson
Ewe class: 1st J Moses; 2nd J & H Foster
Shearling ewe class: 1st J Moses; 2nd D Anderson
Ewe lamb class: 1st J Moses; 2nd E Conway
Group of three class: 1st J Moses; 2nd J & H Foster
Charollais classes
Champion: McAllister family
Ram class: 1st J Bell
Shearling ram class: 1st J & H Foster: 2nd J Bell
Ram lamb class: 1st P & A McLaren; 2nd P & A McLaren
Ewe class: 1st McAllister family; 2nd J Bell
Shearling ewe class: 1st McAllister family; 2nd J Bell
Ewe lamb class: 1st McAllister family; 2nd McAllister family
Group of three: 1st McAllister family
Dorset classes
Champion: A & P McNeill
Reserve: K Thompson
Novice class: 1st M Hall; 2nd P Hegarty
Ram class: 1st M Hall; 2nd T J Magee
Ram lamb class: 1st A & P McNeill: 2nd E McClure
Ewe class: 1st K Thompson; 2nd A & P McNeill
Shearling ewe class: 1st A & P McNeill; 2nd T J Magee
Ewe lamb class: 1st A & P McNeill; 2nd E McClure
Group of three class: 1st A & P McNeill; 2nd M Hall
North Country Cheviot classes
Champion: A & P McNeill
Reserve: D Robinson
Ram class: 1st A & P McNeill; 2nd A Armstrong
Shearling ram class: 1st A & P McNeill; 2nd M Devine
Ram lamb class: 1st A & P McNeill; 2nd M Devine
Ewe class: 1st A & P McNeill; 2nd M Devine
Shearling ewe class: 1st M Devine; 2nd A & P McNeill
Ewe lamb class: 1st D Robinson Jnr; 2nd A Armstrong
Group of three class: 1st A & P McNeill; 2nd M Devine
Suffolk Cheviot classes
Champion: D Robinson Jnr
Reserve: D Robinson Jnr
Hill Cheviot classes
Champion: A Armstrong
Reserve: A Armstrong
Ram class: 1st G O’Neill; 2nd A Armstrong
Shearling ram class: 1st M McGrath; 2nd A Armstrong
Ram lamb class: 1st A Armstrong; 2nd A Armstrong
Ewe class: 1st A Armstrong; 2nd G O’Neill
Shearling ewe: 1st G O’Neill; 2nd J R H Stubber
Ewe lamb class: 1st A Armstrong; 2nd A Armstrong
Group of three class: 1st A Armstrong; 2nd G O’Neill
Beltex classes
Champion: M Burleigh
Reserve: E McAllister
Ram class: 1st G Scott; 2nd G Scott
Shearling ram class: 1st D Brown; 2nd J Harbinson
Ram lamb class: 1st E McAllister; 2nd J Harbinson
Ram lamb: 1st D Brown; 2nd G Scott
Ewe class: 1st M Burleigh; 2nd J Harbinson
Shearling ewe class: 1st M Burleigh; 2nd E McAllister
Ewe lamb class: 1st M Burleigh; 2nd E McAllister
Pairs class: 1st E McAllister; 2nd D Brown
Group of three class: 1st E McAllister; 2nd M Burleigh
Blue Faced Leicester classes
Ram class: 1st A Christie; 2nd D McKillop
Ram lamb class: 1st D McKillop; 2nd A Christie
Ewe class: 1st A Christie; 2nd M Henry
Shearling ewe class: 1st L Beacom; 2nd B Blaney
Ewe lamb class: 1st D McKillop; 2nd D McCrystal
Group of three: 1st A Christie; 2nd D McCrystal
Swaledale classes
Champion: E Haughey
Reserve: F & J Loughridge
Ram class: 1st F & J Loughridge; 2nd E Haughey
Ewe class: 1st E Haughey; 2nd H & B Conlin
Shearling ewe class: 1st F & J Loughridge; 2nd E Haughey
Ewe lamb class: 1st F & J Loughridge; 2nd F & J Loughridge
Group of three class: 1st F & J Loughridge; 2nd E Haughey
Kerry Hill classes
Champion: J Colhoun
Reserve: T Latimer
Ram class: 1st T Latimer
Shearling ram class: 1st J Colhoun; 2nd J Colhoun
Ram lamb class: 1st J Colhoun; 2nd T Latimer
Ewe class: 1st: J Colhoun
Shearling ewe class: 1st T Latimer; 2nd J Colhoun
Ewe lamb class: 1st T Latimer
Group of three class: 1st J Colhoun; 2nd T Latimer
Zwartbles classes
Champion: A & R Megarrell
Shearling ram class: 1st M Cashel; 2nd D Wightman
Ram lamb class: 1st M Cashel; 2nd M Cashel
Ewe class: 1st M Cashel; 2nd M Cashel
Shearling ewe class: 1st A & R Megarrell; 2nd A & R Megarrell
Ewe lamb class: 1st M Cashel; 2nd M Cashel
Group of three class: 1st M Cashel
Jacob classes
Champion: Colhoun family
Reserve: A Hamilton
Ram class: 1st Colhoun family; 2nd J McGrath
Shearling ram class: 1st A Hamilton; 2nd Colhoun family
Ram lamb class: 1st Colhoun family; 2nd G Freeburn
Ewe class: 1st Colhoun family; 2nd Colhoun family
Shearling ewe class: 1st A Hamilton; 2nd Colhoun family
Ewe lamb class: 1st Colhoun family; 2nd Colhoun family
Pairs’ class: 1st Colhoun family; 2nd A Hamilton
Group of three: 1st: A Hamilton: 2nd: Colhoun family
Lleyn classes
Champion: C & A Kennedy
Reserve: C & A Kennedy
Ram class: 1st C & A Kennedy; 2nd B Latimer
Shearling ram class: 1st B Latimer; 2nd C & A Kennedy
Ram lamb class: 1st C & A Kennedy: 2nd C & A Kennedy
Ewe class: 1st: C & A Kennedy; 2nd: B Latimer
Shearling ewe class: 1st: C & A Kennedy; 2nd: C & A Kennedy
Ewe lamb class: 1st: B Latimer; 2nd: C & A Kennedy
Vendeen classes
Champion: J & R Hayes
Reserve: J & R Hayes
Ram class: 1st J Hawthorne; 2nd D R Moffitt
Shearling ram class: 1st J & R Hayes; 2nd D R Moffitt
Ram lamb class: 1st J & R Hayes; 2nd J Hawthorne
Ewe class: 1st D R Moffitt: 2nd J & R Hayes
Shearling ewe class: 1st J & R Hayes; 2nd J & R Hayes
Ewe lamb class: 1st D R Moffitt; 2nd D R Moffitt
Group of three class: 1st D R Moffitt; 2nd J & R Hayes
Blue Texel classes
Champion: A & C Richardson
Reserve: A & C Richardson
Ram class: 1st A & J Carson; 2nd E Hamilton
Ram lamb class: 1st A & C Richardson; 2nd A & J Carson
Ewe class: 1st A & C Richardson: 2nd A & J Carson
Shearling ewe class: 1st A & C Richardson; 2nd A & C Richardson
Ewe lamb class: 1st A & C Richardson; 2nd A & J Carson
Group of three class: 1st A & J Carson; 2nd A Pennell
Valais Blacknose classes
Champion: Beattie family
Reserve: Beattie family
Ram class: 1st Beattie family; 2nd V Higgins
Ewe class: 1st Beattie family: 2nd V Higgins
Ram lamb class: 1st Beattie family; 2nd Beattie family
Ewe lamb class: 1st Beattie family; 2nd Beattie family
Group of three class: 1st V Higgins; 2nd Beattie family
Rare Breeds classes
Champion: Colhoun family
Reserve: A & C Baxter
Ram lamb class: 1st A & C Baxter; 2nd A & C Baxter
Ewe class: 1st Colhoun family
Ewe lamb class: 1st A & C Baxter