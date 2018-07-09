Devine family enjoy a day-out to remember at Omagh Show 2018

The Devine family, from Artigarvan in North Co Tyrone, carried the day at this year’s Omagh Show. They won both the Beef Inter-Breed Championship and the Champion of Championship Class at the event with their choice two-year-old Charolais heifer, Brownhill Mo.

Scottish judge Alistair Fletcher had the job of choosing between the overall beef and dairy champions as the last competition class of the day unfolded. After a lot of deliberation, he gave the ‘thumbs up’ to the Charolais.

Richard Beattie, from Omagh, holds a Valais Blacknose ram with his son Richard plus daughters Rachael and Sarah

“My champion has tremendous presence,” he said.

“She just fills the eye. I was very impressed with her size and the fact that she can move so well is a bonus. The heifer has a great top line. She has tremendous potential as a breeding animal.”

According to the Ritchie Devine, the heifer may well be in calf.

“She was inseminated shortly after this year’s Balmoral Show. Our plan is to breed from her over the coming years.”

Sisters Sarah and Rachel Davidson, from Kells, enjoying their day out at Omagh Show 2018

The Inter-Breed Dairy Championship at Omagh was won by William Hunter from Castlederg with his impressive third calver, Lisnacloon Saloon Amy. Home bred, the Holstein cow is currently giving 49L of milk per day. The Reserve Inter Breed title went to the McLean family from Donaghmore, making it a Co Tyrone 1:2 in the dairy championship at Omagh 2018.

Over 1,000 sheep were entered for Omagh this year.

“This is a record turnout for the event,” confirmed Show Committee Chairman Thomas Harkin.

“We have a number of new classes this year. But numbers were also boosted by the fact that we had so many extra sheep taking part across all of the breeds.”

Ritchie Devine, from Artigarvan, with the Champion of Champions at this year's Omagh Show

The Sheep Inter-Breed Championship was won by the McAllister family with their eye catching Charollais ewe. It has been a very successful few weeks for the animal in question. The ewe won the Charollais breed championship at this year’s Balmoral Show and then went on to scoop the Sheep Inter-Breed title at Ballymena.

“The ewe is in great condition at the present time,” said William McAllister.

“We recently sold her daughter at Worcester for 1,700gns. The animal in question was a gimmer, born in 2017.

“Our plan is to have the ewe compete at a number of the shows taking place over the coming weeks.”

Andrew McLean, from Donaghmore, with the Holstein champion at this year's Omagh Show

Inter-Breed judge David Lowry, from Lanark in Scotland, described his champion as an excellent example of the Charollais breed.

“She has great character and should go on to produce champions of the future,” he said.

Omagh Show Results 2018

DAIRY SECTION

Inter-Breed Champion: W Hunter

Reserve: McLean family (Donaghmore)

Ryan Elliott, from Newtownstewart, with the Salers' champion at this year's Omagh Show

Junior Showing Class – Dairy: 1st A Keatley; 2nd B Keatley

Best Pair of Dairy Cows: 1st McLean family; 2nd W Hunter

Dairy Confined Class: 1st W Hunter; 2nd McLean family

NISA Dairy Cow Championship Qualifiers: 1 W Hunter; 2 McLean family

Dairy Shorthorn classes

Champion: I McLean (Bushmills)

Heifer class: 1st I McLean

Holstein classes

Champion: McLean family

Reserve: W Hunter

Junior Champion: G Lyons

Reserve: S Doupe

Calf class: 1st T Keatley; 2nd S Thompson

Maiden heifer class: 1st S Doupe

Heifer in calf class: 1st G Lyons

Heifer in milk class: 1st McLean family; 2nd T Keatley

Dry Cow class: 1st W Hunter

Cow in Milk class: 1st McLean family; 2nd W Hunter

Jersey classes

Champion: S Doupe

Heifer class: 1st S Doupe

BEEF CATTLE SECTION

Inter-Breed Champion: Devine family

Reserve: S Crawford

Group of Three Champion: R Miller

Kyle Cup Champion: R Johnston

NISA Pedigree Young Bull Championship Qualifiers: 1 J & W McMordie; 2 D & J Bell

Best Pair of Beef Animals: 1st J & A McCallion; 2nd Crawford Bros

Best Beef animal – no incisor teeth: 1st Hazelton family; 2nd R Miller

Aberdeen Angus classes

Champion: M Irwin

Reserve: A & G Parke

Bull class: 1st A & G Parke: 2nd M Irwin

Cow class: 1st J A & S R Ferguson

Senior heifer class: 1st M Irwin: 2nd A & G Parke

Calf class:; 1st A & G Parke; 2nd J A & S R Ferguson

Hereford National Show

Champion: J Graham

Champion Bull Calf: J Graham

Champion Heifer: C Kerr

Champion Bull: J Graham

Cow class: 1st K Greenaway; 2nd A R & J Dickson

Heifer born January to June 2016 2016: 1st U Shaw; 2nd J Graham

Heifer born July to December 2017: 1st G Watson

Heifer born in 2017: 1st J & G Small: 2nd J Graham

Heifer calf class: 1st J Graham; 2nd R M Richmond

Senior bull class: 1st R Black; 2nd C Kerr

Bull – born in 2016: 1st J Graham; 2nd J & W McMordie

Bull – born in 2017: 1st J & W McMordie; 2nd A J Farms Ltd

Bull calf class: 1st C Kerr; 2nd T Andrews

Pairs Class: 1st J & W McMordie; 2nd R M Richmond

Group of three class: 1st D R & R Wilson; 2nd J & W McMordie

Charolais classes

Champion: Devine family

Reserve: L Ruddy

Bull class: 1st L Ruddy

Cow class: 1st S McGovern

Heifer born in 2016: 1st Devine family: 2nd L Ruddy

Heifer born in 2017: 1st Johnston family

Weanling bull class: 1st McIlwaine family

Weanling heifer class: 1st Johnston family

Calf class: 1st S McGovern; 2nd S McGovern

Pairs’ class: 1st Johnston family; 2nd S McGovern

Simmental classes

Calf champion: McIlwaine family

Champion female: J N Glasgow

Champion Junior Bull: Burleigh & Stubbs

Bull class: 1st Burleigh & Stubbs; 2nd Burleigh & Stubbs

Heifer – born January to June 2016: 1st Hazelton family

Heifer born – July to December 201; 1st J N Glasgow; 2nd J N Glasgow

Heifer born 2017: 1st J Henderson; 2nd T W Abraham

Weanling class: 1st McIlwaine family; 2nd R Gilmour

Pairs’ class: 1st J Henderson

2nd: J N Glasgow

Limousin classes

Champion: S Crawford

Reserve: Callion family

Cow class: 1st: H Hood

Senior heifer class: 1st Callion family; 2nd Callion family

Junior heifer class: 1st S Crawford

Senior bull class: 1st S Crawford

Junior bull class: 1st D & J Bell; 2nd H Rainey

Calf class:; 1st Murphy family; 2nd L Hood

Pairs’ class: 1st Callion family; 2nd S Crawford

Salers classes

Champion: Elliott family

Reserve: Elliott family

Bull class: 1st Elliott family

Cow class: 1st Elliott family; 2nd B & P O’Kane

Heifer class: 1st Elliott family; 2nd Maginn family

Heifer claf class: 1st B & P O’Kane; 2nd Maginn family

Pairs’ class: 1st Elliott family; 2nd Maginn family

British Blue classes

Champion: W & G Hetherington

Reserve: D & A McCrea

Heifer class:1st: W & G Hetherington

Bull class: 1st: W & G Hetherington

Bull or heifer born in 2016: 1st W & G Hetherington: 2nd: D & A McCrea

Bull or heifer born after December 1 2016: 1st: D & A McCrea; 2nd: W & G Hetherington

Blonde classes

Champion: Johnston Farms

Reserve: Johnston Farms

Cow class: 1st: Johnston Farms

Heifer born in 2016: 1st Johnston Farms; 2nd G McClelland

Heifer born after 1 January 2017: 1st Johnston Farms; 2nd G McClelland

Junior bull class: 1st Johnston Farms; 2nd Johnston Farms

Pairs’ class: 1st Johnston Farms; 2nd G McClelland

Commercial classes

Champion: D Wiley

Reserve: D & A McCrea

Store heifer class: 1st R Miller

Beef heifer class: 1st D Wiley

Store bullock class: 1st D & A McCrea

Native Breed classes

Champion: A & C Baxter

Rare Breeds’ Cattle Derby qualifier: 1 A & C Baxter

Senior Cattle Derby – Cow class: 1st E Giboney: 2nd F Murphy

Senior Cattle Derby – Bull class: 1st A Pearson: 2nd A & C Baxter

Junior Cattle derby – heifer class: 1st A Pearson: 2nd A & C Baxter

Junior Cattle Derby – Junior bull class: 1st E Giboney

Calf Derby: 1st A & C Baxter

Beef Young Handlers Class: 1st V Johnston

SHEEP SECTION

Inter-Breed Champion: McAllister family

Reserve: G Beacom

Border Leicester classes

Champion: H Dickey

Reserve: H Dickey

Aged ram class: 1st H Dickey

Yearling ram class: 1st H Dickey

Ram lamb class: 1st H Dickey

Ewe class: 1st H Dickey

Shearling ewe class: 1st H Dickey; 2nd H Dickey

Ewe lamb class: 1st H Dickey

Group of three class: 1st H Dickey

Suffolk classes

Champion: G Beacom

Ram class: 1st S & W Tait

Shearling ram class: 1st S & W Tait; 2nd Watson family

Ram lamb class: 1st S & W Tait: 2nd S & W Tait

Ewe class: 1st H Dickey; 2nd P Donnelly

Shearling ewe class: 1st G Beacom; 2nd Watson family

Ewe lamb class: 1st G Beacom; 2nd J Moses

Pairs’ class: 1st S & W Tait; 2nd G Beacom

Group of three class: 1st S & W Tait; 2nd G Beacom

Blackface classes – Perth Type

Champion: P McEvoy

Reserve: B Grant

Ram – two shear: 1st B Grant; 2nd P McEvoy

Shearling ram class: 1s: V Brennan; 2nd P McEvoy

Ram lamb class: 1st B Grant: 2nd G & J Conway

Ewe – three year old plus: 1st P McEvoy: 2nd V Brennan

Ewe – two year old with lambs: 1st V Brennan; 2nd G & J Conway

Shearling ewe class: 1st G & J Conway: 2nd P McEvoy

Ewe lamb class: 1st G & J Conway; 2nd C Breslin

Group of three class: 1st P McEvoy; 2nd B Grant

Blackface classes – Lanark type

Champion: O Brannigan

Reserve: D Lennox

Ram class: 1st D McSwiggan: 2nd B Rodgers

Shearling ram class: 1st P & V Fullerton; 2nd C O McEldowney

Ram lamb class: 1st P & V Fullerton; 2nd E Coyle

Ewe class – 3 yo plus: 1st D Lennox; 2nd P & V Fullerton

Ewe class – 2yo: 1st O Brannigan; 2nd D McSwiggan

Shearling ewe class: 1st O Brannigan; 2nd P & V Fullerton

Ewe lamb class: 1st P & V Fullerton; 2nd C McEldowney

Group of three class: 1st P & V Fullerton; 2nd:D Lennox

Grey Face classes

Champion: P Donnelly

Ewe class: 1st P Donnelly

Mule classes:

Champion: P Donnelly

Reserve: B Blaney

Ewe class: 1st H Henry

Hogget ewe class: 1st P Donnelly; 2nd P Donnelly

Ewe lamb class: 1st B Blaney; 2nd F & J Loughridge

Hampshire Down classes

Champion: S Manson

Reserve: S Manson

Ram class: 1st T Torrens

Shearling ram class: 1st S Manson: 2nd T Torrens

Ram lamb class: 1st S Manson; 2nd S Manson

Ewe class: 1st S Manson: 2nd S Manson

Shearling ewe class: 1st T Torrens

Ewe lamb class: 1st S Manson: 2nd S Manson

Group of three: 1st S Manson; 2nd T Torrens

Rouge classes:

Champion: J Harbinson

Reserve: C & E O’Neill

Ram class: 1st C & E O’Neill

Shearling ram class: 1st J Harbinson; 2nd C & E O’Neill

Ram lamb class: 1st C & E O’Neill

Ewe class: 1st J Harbinson

Yearling ewe class: 1st J Harbinson; 2nd C & E O’Neill

Ewe lamb class: 1st C & E O’Neill; 2nd J McFeely

Group of three class: 1st J Harbinson; 2nd C & E O’Neill

Continental cross ewe: 1st W McAllister; 2nd L Hamilton

Continental cross hogget ewe: 1st: L Hamilton; 2nd: L Hamilton

Continental cross ewe lamb: 1st J & H Foster; 2nd J & H Foster

Continental Crossbred Sheep Championship

Champion: C McGilligan

Reserve: W McAllister

Ile de France classes

Champion: Garveway family

Reserve: Garveway family

Ram class: 1st Garveway family; 2nd Garveway family

Shearling ram class: 1st Garveway family

Ram lamb class: 1st Garveway family; 2nd Garveway family

Ewe class: 1st Garveway family; 2nd Garveway family

Yearling ewe class: 1st Garveway family: 2nd Garveway family

Ewe lamb class: 1st Garveway family; 2nd Garveway family

Group of three class: 1st Garveway family

Texel classes

Champion: J & H Foster

Reserve: J Moses

Ram class: 1st J & H Foster; 2nd R Waugh Jnr

Ram lamb class: 1st R Waugh Jnr; 2nd A Hutchinson

Ewe class: 1st J Moses; 2nd J & H Foster

Shearling ewe class: 1st J Moses; 2nd D Anderson

Ewe lamb class: 1st J Moses; 2nd E Conway

Group of three class: 1st J Moses; 2nd J & H Foster

Charollais classes

Champion: McAllister family

Ram class: 1st J Bell

Shearling ram class: 1st J & H Foster: 2nd J Bell

Ram lamb class: 1st P & A McLaren; 2nd P & A McLaren

Ewe class: 1st McAllister family; 2nd J Bell

Shearling ewe class: 1st McAllister family; 2nd J Bell

Ewe lamb class: 1st McAllister family; 2nd McAllister family

Group of three: 1st McAllister family

Dorset classes

Champion: A & P McNeill

Reserve: K Thompson

Novice class: 1st M Hall; 2nd P Hegarty

Ram class: 1st M Hall; 2nd T J Magee

Ram lamb class: 1st A & P McNeill: 2nd E McClure

Ewe class: 1st K Thompson; 2nd A & P McNeill

Shearling ewe class: 1st A & P McNeill; 2nd T J Magee

Ewe lamb class: 1st A & P McNeill; 2nd E McClure

Group of three class: 1st A & P McNeill; 2nd M Hall

North Country Cheviot classes

Champion: A & P McNeill

Reserve: D Robinson

Ram class: 1st A & P McNeill; 2nd A Armstrong

Shearling ram class: 1st A & P McNeill; 2nd M Devine

Ram lamb class: 1st A & P McNeill; 2nd M Devine

Ewe class: 1st A & P McNeill; 2nd M Devine

Shearling ewe class: 1st M Devine; 2nd A & P McNeill

Ewe lamb class: 1st D Robinson Jnr; 2nd A Armstrong

Group of three class: 1st A & P McNeill; 2nd M Devine

Suffolk Cheviot classes

Champion: D Robinson Jnr

Reserve: D Robinson Jnr

Hill Cheviot classes

Champion: A Armstrong

Reserve: A Armstrong

Ram class: 1st G O’Neill; 2nd A Armstrong

Shearling ram class: 1st M McGrath; 2nd A Armstrong

Ram lamb class: 1st A Armstrong; 2nd A Armstrong

Ewe class: 1st A Armstrong; 2nd G O’Neill

Shearling ewe: 1st G O’Neill; 2nd J R H Stubber

Ewe lamb class: 1st A Armstrong; 2nd A Armstrong

Group of three class: 1st A Armstrong; 2nd G O’Neill

Beltex classes

Champion: M Burleigh

Reserve: E McAllister

Ram class: 1st G Scott; 2nd G Scott

Shearling ram class: 1st D Brown; 2nd J Harbinson

Ram lamb class: 1st E McAllister; 2nd J Harbinson

Ram lamb: 1st D Brown; 2nd G Scott

Ewe class: 1st M Burleigh; 2nd J Harbinson

Shearling ewe class: 1st M Burleigh; 2nd E McAllister

Ewe lamb class: 1st M Burleigh; 2nd E McAllister

Pairs class: 1st E McAllister; 2nd D Brown

Group of three class: 1st E McAllister; 2nd M Burleigh

Blue Faced Leicester classes

Ram class: 1st A Christie; 2nd D McKillop

Ram lamb class: 1st D McKillop; 2nd A Christie

Ewe class: 1st A Christie; 2nd M Henry

Shearling ewe class: 1st L Beacom; 2nd B Blaney

Ewe lamb class: 1st D McKillop; 2nd D McCrystal

Group of three: 1st A Christie; 2nd D McCrystal

Swaledale classes

Champion: E Haughey

Reserve: F & J Loughridge

Ram class: 1st F & J Loughridge; 2nd E Haughey

Ewe class: 1st E Haughey; 2nd H & B Conlin

Shearling ewe class: 1st F & J Loughridge; 2nd E Haughey

Ewe lamb class: 1st F & J Loughridge; 2nd F & J Loughridge

Group of three class: 1st F & J Loughridge; 2nd E Haughey

Kerry Hill classes

Champion: J Colhoun

Reserve: T Latimer

Ram class: 1st T Latimer

Shearling ram class: 1st J Colhoun; 2nd J Colhoun

Ram lamb class: 1st J Colhoun; 2nd T Latimer

Ewe class: 1st: J Colhoun

Shearling ewe class: 1st T Latimer; 2nd J Colhoun

Ewe lamb class: 1st T Latimer

Group of three class: 1st J Colhoun; 2nd T Latimer

Zwartbles classes

Champion: A & R Megarrell

Shearling ram class: 1st M Cashel; 2nd D Wightman

Ram lamb class: 1st M Cashel; 2nd M Cashel

Ewe class: 1st M Cashel; 2nd M Cashel

Shearling ewe class: 1st A & R Megarrell; 2nd A & R Megarrell

Ewe lamb class: 1st M Cashel; 2nd M Cashel

Group of three class: 1st M Cashel

Jacob classes

Champion: Colhoun family

Reserve: A Hamilton

Ram class: 1st Colhoun family; 2nd J McGrath

Shearling ram class: 1st A Hamilton; 2nd Colhoun family

Ram lamb class: 1st Colhoun family; 2nd G Freeburn

Ewe class: 1st Colhoun family; 2nd Colhoun family

Shearling ewe class: 1st A Hamilton; 2nd Colhoun family

Ewe lamb class: 1st Colhoun family; 2nd Colhoun family

Pairs’ class: 1st Colhoun family; 2nd A Hamilton

Group of three: 1st: A Hamilton: 2nd: Colhoun family

Lleyn classes

Champion: C & A Kennedy

Reserve: C & A Kennedy

Ram class: 1st C & A Kennedy; 2nd B Latimer

Shearling ram class: 1st B Latimer; 2nd C & A Kennedy

Ram lamb class: 1st C & A Kennedy: 2nd C & A Kennedy

Ewe class: 1st: C & A Kennedy; 2nd: B Latimer

Shearling ewe class: 1st: C & A Kennedy; 2nd: C & A Kennedy

Ewe lamb class: 1st: B Latimer; 2nd: C & A Kennedy

Vendeen classes

Champion: J & R Hayes

Reserve: J & R Hayes

Ram class: 1st J Hawthorne; 2nd D R Moffitt

Shearling ram class: 1st J & R Hayes; 2nd D R Moffitt

Ram lamb class: 1st J & R Hayes; 2nd J Hawthorne

Ewe class: 1st D R Moffitt: 2nd J & R Hayes

Shearling ewe class: 1st J & R Hayes; 2nd J & R Hayes

Ewe lamb class: 1st D R Moffitt; 2nd D R Moffitt

Group of three class: 1st D R Moffitt; 2nd J & R Hayes

Blue Texel classes

Champion: A & C Richardson

Reserve: A & C Richardson

Ram class: 1st A & J Carson; 2nd E Hamilton

Ram lamb class: 1st A & C Richardson; 2nd A & J Carson

Ewe class: 1st A & C Richardson: 2nd A & J Carson

Shearling ewe class: 1st A & C Richardson; 2nd A & C Richardson

Ewe lamb class: 1st A & C Richardson; 2nd A & J Carson

Group of three class: 1st A & J Carson; 2nd A Pennell

Valais Blacknose classes

Champion: Beattie family

Reserve: Beattie family

Ram class: 1st Beattie family; 2nd V Higgins

Ewe class: 1st Beattie family: 2nd V Higgins

Ram lamb class: 1st Beattie family; 2nd Beattie family

Ewe lamb class: 1st Beattie family; 2nd Beattie family

Group of three class: 1st V Higgins; 2nd Beattie family

Rare Breeds classes

Champion: Colhoun family

Reserve: A & C Baxter

Ram lamb class: 1st A & C Baxter; 2nd A & C Baxter

Ewe class: 1st Colhoun family

Ewe lamb class: 1st A & C Baxter