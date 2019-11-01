Dexter Cattle NI Group Farm Walk

The Dexter Society Farm Walk 2019 held at Ballydavey Dexters, owned by the McCullough family was a most entertaining afternoon.

Over 100 people attended (society members as well newbies to the Dexter world). Ballydavey Dexter’s had made sure there was something of interest for everyone who was there especially for those who had been invited to come along with the interest of starting up a Dexter herd.

Team Ballydavey handing over a cheque to Nicola McClure of Parkinson's UK NI.

On arrival tea/coffee and tray bakes were offered while visitors were free to wander round and view some of the animals and study the information available.

Photographs and descriptions of all the AI Bulls were displayed as well as Dexter Society brochures and information leaflets. There were examples of all Dexter types on display, short and non-short, black red and dun. Also some petting animals for the children, a horse, a miniature donkey and pony, and pigmy goats.

Stock judging took place and was won by Hayden Tumielty judging heifers, bull calves and cows. Susan McCullough then introduced herself, the family and members of committee and said they were all there to answer any questions.

She outlined the programme and hoped everyone would enjoy their visit. She also thanked those who came from as far as Wicklow and the South of Ireland Chairman.

James McCullough, who specialises in Cattle Scanning & Artificial Insemination gave a demonstration of pregnancy detection with Dexters. The farm walk was then started with James and Jeff McCullough escorting interested parties round the fields to view the herds... Show herd & beef herd as well as their two bulls .. short and non short. When they returned it was time for the BBQ which was run by Damien Tumelty of Castlescreen Dexters assisted by his sons Nathan and Hayden. Using their own Ballydavey Dexter Beef for Burgers and Hot Dogs the plates were topped up with an excellent variety of salads kindly made by Willeen and followed by a wide range of delicious sweets and puddings.

The children had a “Slurry Fountain” (Chocolate) and a “make it yourself” Cupcake Cheese Burger. There were also various entertainments for them.

The McCullough family were warmly thanked by James Eccles, the Dexter Society NI Group Chairman, for their enthusiasm and organisational ability.

Donations collected for the Parkinsons Society during the day raised over £1000.

The next occasion for the Dexter Society will be the Dinner and Trophy Presentation on Saturday, 16th November. Bookings are now being taken. Please contact Willeen Montgomery on 02891870988 or e-mail willeenm@yahoo.co.uk