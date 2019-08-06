Dexters out in force at Castlewellan Show

Although there was a dull start to the day the weather cleared into sunshine for the annual Castlewellan Show and the Dexter showing got off to a prompt start.

The judge was Pippa Le Cornu from North Yorkshire and the stewards were James and Valerie Eccles.

Damien Tumielty (sponsored the class) presents Ross McCalmont with first place in the young handlers.

Ms le Cornu was very thorough in her judging, looking for good skeletal attributes and positive walking. There were good numbers in all the classes but she spent time with each entrant.

The first class – cow with calf at foot was won by Damien Tumelty of Castlescreen Farm with Castlescreen Agnus and he also won the Bull class with Ballyloughan Chevalier.

The following three classes were all taken by Ballyloughan cattle making it a great day for the Montgomery and Henry families.

The Maiden Heifer over 12 months went to Ballyloughan Liberty. Dexter Heifer in calf was won by Ballyloughan Kelpie and Ballyloughan Lola won the calf class.

Ballyloughan Chevalier shown by Nathan.

The Young Handlers class sponsored by Castlescreen Farm was won by Ross McCalmond. Second was Jack Gibson and third Nathan Tumelty. The Dexter Society is keen to encourage the young handlers as they are the show men and women of the future. Thanks to the sponsors Jubilee Veterinary Centre and the Dexter Society.

The placings were as follows.

Cow with calf at foot: 1st Castlescreen Farm—Castlescreen Agnus

Dexter Bull: 1st Castlescreen Farm Ballyloughan Chevalier; 2nd Ryan Lavery Rathna Fishogue T – Bone.

Sylvia Henry receiving Reserve Champion for Ballyloughan Lola owned by Montgomery Family.

Maiden Heifer over 12 months: 1st Ballyloughan Liberty - Montgomery Family; 2nd Derryola Ruby - Ryan Lavery; 3rd Ballyhartfield Lottie – Ross McCalmond.

Dexter Heifer in calf: 1st Ballyloughan Kelpie - Montgomery Family; 2nd Derryola Holly – Ryan Lavery; 3rd Dynamite Maggie - Rachel Garrett.

Dexter Calf under 12 months: 1st Ballyloughan Lola – Montgomery Family; 2nd Ballyhartfield Bianca – Montgomery Family; 3rd Castlescreen Freddie - Castlescreen Farm

The five winners then went forward for the championship and after some deliberation the judge selected Ballyloughan Kelpie as Champion and Ballyloughan Lola as reserve.