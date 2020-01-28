Digest P3 solves ‘floating layer’ problem

Anaerobic Digestion (AD) continues to play a significant role on farms throughout Northern Ireland.

What’s more, there is now a breadth of local experience within the AD sector, which has been honed to ensure that plants can perform at their optimal level on a continuous basis.

March of 2018 saw John and Brian McAuley bringing their own 500KW AD operation on-line. This was part of a two-phase investment in alternative energy. The other aspect of the business plan is a 250KW wind turbine.

The father and son team farm near the village of ‘The Rock’ in south east Co Tyrone. Suckler beef, sheep, cereals and broilers have been the traditional mainstays of the farm up to this point.

John takes up the story: “Brian and I wanted to diversify out of beef and decided that alternative energy was the way forward.

“We secured the Renewable Obligation Certificates for both enterprises a number of years ago but held off investing in the AD and the wind turbine until we were sure that the finances would work out and that we had identified the best technology options to work with.

“Currently the electricity generated by the AD operation powers the farm business and the parasitic energy required to run the plant. The remainder is exported to the electricity grid.”

The feed stock for the AD operation comprises grass silage, rye (as whole crop), sugar beet wheat and cattle slurry.

“We take three cuts of silage annually,” Brian explained.

“The rye we are using is home grown. It is working well but we might change to spring barley this year.

“The slurry has very little energy value. However, it helps the mixing of the other ingredients that make up the feed stock for the plant.”

Currently the plant is achieving an output in the region of 420kW per hour.

“To get us closer to the 500kW target would require the installation of a second digestion tank. This is a development which we plan to go ahead with in the near future,” Brian explained.

But as many people will be happy to testify to, most new projects have their teething problems. And John is quick to confirm that such was the way of things with the AD operations.

“Within a few months of the plant coming on line, we noticed that a solid floating layer was starting to build up in the digestion chamber,” John commented.

“We tried re-circulating the contents of the tank, but it was to no avail.”

The solution to the problems created by the floating layer was provided by Alltech, courtesy of its ‘Digest P3’ enzyme complex. The company’s Niall Brennan was a recent visitor to the McAuley farm.

He explained: “Digest P3 can have a beneficial impact on an AD plant in one of two ways,” he said.

“The enzyme complex helps the microbes produce more gas from an existing feedstock or it can support an AD plant to produce a higher than would be expected quantity of gas from a lower quality feedstock, if the conditions within the digester are changed on a gradual basis.

“In either case, improved fibre digestion is at the heart of the process. As a result, the product helps to ensure that floating layers can be avoided, or broken down once created.

Brian McAuley added: “We saw a major difference in the operation of the plant within days of the Digest P3 being added to the system. The floating layer started to break up and we have not had problems of this nature since.

“We add two 500g of the product to the plant on a daily basis. The bags are totally biodegradable, so they can be added directly, without having the hassle of opening them in the first place.”

DIGEST P3 is now being used by AD operators throughout Europe. The unique enzyme complex was cultured through a process called solid state fermentation (SSF). Alltech has pioneered the development of this technology for the animal feed industry.

Eight years of collaborative research between Alltech’s Bioscience Centers in Dunboyne, Ireland and Kentucky, USA led to a $40 million state-of-the-art production facility in Serdan, Mexico. DIGEST P3 is produced in this facility, where a selected strain of Trichoderma longibrachiatum is used to create the specific enzyme complex. Through this process multiple enzymes can be produced at once instead of creating just a single substrate enzyme.