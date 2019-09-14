Dinner and civic reception heralds Rathfriland YFC’s 75th anniversary

On Thursday 29th August 2019, Rathfriland YFC members and Trustees were invited to an evening reception with the Lord Mayor of Armagh Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council at the Civic Buildings in Banbridge.

The evening was a recognition of the clubs 75th anniversary milestone and they were delighted to be asked.

Club members pictured with trustees and the Lord Mayor

The evening started with a drinks reception, followed by photos and a speech from the Lord Mayor, welcoming the club and trustees as well congratulating them on their milestone achievement.

Roberta Simmons (club president) responded with a general overview of the club activities and an explanation of the YFCU explaining how it is the best rural youth organisation in Northern Ireland.

The evening concluded with a delicious supper.

The club members and trustees would like to extend their thanks to all attendees at the reception for a super night had by all.

The civic reception provided the perfect venue for the club to officially launch their 75th anniversary dinner. To be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 in the beautiful setting of the newly refurbished Belmont Hotel, Banbridge from 7:30pm.

Tickets are currently on sale and can be purchased at a price of £35, to include a three course meal, by contacting club leader Stephen Gordon on 07871039833.

The evening will be a celebration of the club and its past and present members over the past 75 years.

Thus the event is open to all ages and the club would be delighted to see friends, family, current and past members taking part in the celebrations.

You can keep up to date with this event by following @Rathfrilandyoungfarmersclub on Facebook.

If any members of the public have any club memorabilia to include at the event the club would love to display it, contact Lois Bingham 07842500186 (club PRO).

At the beginning of the year at the annual general meeting, club members voted that their charity partner for the year would be the Southern Area Hospice Services (SAHS). Southern Area Hospice Services (SAHS) provides invaluable support and care to people living within the Southern Health Board Area, who are suffering from Cancer, Multiple Sclerosis, Motor Neurone Disease and AIDS. Their aim is to provide the best quality of life for patients and their families.

All hospice services are provided free of charge however, they rely heavily on voluntary donations to continue providing this special care.

Together we can help others. Southern Area Hospice Services relies on 73p in every pound coming from fundraising to enable us to care and support patients and their families.

The fundraising department has to raise £2.6 million in 2018 to maintain the level of care currently available.

This equates to £216,666 per month, £50,000 per week or £7,123 per day. Therefore making it an extremely worthy charity to support.

At the end of their 75th year the club will have a monetary presentation to the Southern Area Hospice which will be a proportion of proceeds raised through the various events we propose to hold throughout the year.

This will include a proportion of the proceeds from the clubs 75th anniversary dinner.

If you would like to know more contact club secretary Matthew Murphy on 07713814465. YFCU is a non sectarian, non political organisation so everyone IS welcome. Rathfriland YFC look forward to seeing you there.