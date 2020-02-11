Direct Payments welcomed by UFU

The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) says the confirmation of Direct Payments for 2020 is good news for farmers giving them much-needed certainty.

The comments were made following the announcement by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA), that farmers will share £293 million in Direct Payments for the 2020 scheme year.

Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots MLA, declared DAERA’s plans to make full payments from October 16 this year.

UFU president Ivor Ferguson said: “The announcement of farm funding for 2020 will be well received by our farmers who have had to endure a lack of clarity on payments for some time now.

“The news provides them with some much-needed certainty as direct payments are crucial for any farm business and helps to ensure the production of affordable high-quality food consumers demand continues.

“We have the ability now to regionalise agricultural policy.

“Farming in Northern Ireland is very different to farming in the south of England and regionalisation will ensure that the delivery of this funding best suits the differing needs and structure of our industry here.

“With the Brexit process progressing, it is vital that Northern Ireland’s competitiveness in the all-island economy is maintained. The level of support payments given to agriculture in the Republic of Ireland must be tracked in the future and matched.”

The direct payment announcement delivers on Government’s commitment to maintain the current annual budget to farmers in every year of the Parliament.