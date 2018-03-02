Disruptions to LacPatrick milk collections

Following the extension of the status red warning to all counties, LacPatrick Dairies has confirmed there will now be disruptions to milk collections.

A meeting of the LacPatrick emergency response team on Thursday morning decided that staff at the Monaghan Town site will finish work at 2pm and the site will not be open today (Friday).

Ian Hamilton, Group Logistics Manager at LacPatrick, said milk will now be collected on a case-by-case basis.

“There will be disruptions to milk collections as and from this morning. We would urge farmers who need milk collected to contact their local haulier to see if it is possible to have their milk collected.

“Our hauliers are committed to getting milk collected but we are insistent that safety is the number one priority.

“Again we would like to thank farmers for making every effort in having their lanes and yards cleaned and gritted. This is critical to aiding in getting the milk collected,” Hamilton said.