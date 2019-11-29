Distiller to rub shoulders with Mary Berry and Michel Roux Jnr at BBC Good Food Show

A scientist who distils his award winning gin in his Co Tyrone distillery will be among the crème de la crème of the food industry this week as he and his team travel to Birmingham for the prestigious BBC Good Food Show Winter.

Dr Ulrich Dyer will be joined by his head of sales, Heather McCracken, for four days filled with delicious food and live cooking demos.

Award winning handcrafted Irish gins distilled by Ulrich Dyer, founder of Symphonia Gin

The event, which begins on Thursday (November 28) and runs until December 1, will see chefs, cooks and bakers including Tom Kerridge, Mary Berry, The Hairy Bikers, Michel Roux Jnr and James Martin cooking up a storm at the Big Kitchen. They’ll also be cooking alongside previous Great British Bake Off and Masterchef contestants, Nadiya Hussain, Rahul Mandal and Billy and Jack.

Ulrich will bring along the winner of the Irish Gin of the Year 2019 title, Symphonia No 1 Dry Gin, which earlier this year was also awarded a silver medal in the prestigious International Wine and Spirits Competition awards and also got two stars in the Great Taste Awards.

He’ll also have a taste of Armagh’s famous orchards with him with his Symphonia No 2 Apple Gin which was awarded a bronze medal for Speciality Gin of the Year at the 2019 Irish Gin Awards and was also awarded two stars in the Great Taste Awards.

And the garden party must – Symphonia Fruit Cup will also take its place at the show.

Speaking ahead of the event, Ulrich said: “The BBC Good Food Show is everyone’s favourite food and drink event and it’s great that it’s returning just in time for Christmas.

“The line-up is jam packed with the crème de la crème of the food industry so we are delighted to be taking our place at the NEC. The list of chefs cooking is seriously impressive.

“This is going to be the ultimate festive day out. Symphonia Gin will be among 450 exhibitors which will consist of great brands and a vast range of independent and artisan producers.

“It’s been a hugely busy year for Symphonia Gin. We have been winning lots of awards, attending events across Ireland and the UK, have seen a huge increase in orders and we have appointed Heather McCracken as our Head of Sales with further growth and development to be announced next year.

“While we will be at the NEC we will also be exhibiting this weekend at Armagh’s popular Georgian Festival this weekend also.”