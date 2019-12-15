Ditch the dull and beige party food for a fresh new twist on classics

Every advert on television seems to feature tables groaning with enough food to feed an army for six months.

Whole aisles in supermarkets are dedicated to party food. Everything from the spring rolls to the quiches

looks the same – a bit dull and beige.

My recipes this week are for proper party food.

Gougeres are light choux buns and the recipe calls for them to be filled with a creamy smoked salmon mix. You could leave out the fish and substitute fresh chopped herbs.

Any party wouldn’t be the same without a good sausage roll. I’ve included the recipe for homemade flaky pastry but feel free to use ready rolled puff. The filling is curried pork with dried apricot – spicy, tangy meat enclosed in crisp golden pastry.

Devilled eggs might be a bit of a seventies throwback but when something tastes good who cares? My version is brought up to date with good locally made chorizo. Johnny Cuddy of Ispini Charcuterie, based in Aughnacloy, makes a superb version of this Spanish classic.

It’s deliciously porky and smoky and perfect with eggs.

If you want an effortless party you could do worse than pick up a few packs of Johnny’s mixed cured meats and serve them with bread and some cheeses.

No party would be complete without something sweet and the dessert recipe this week is for a seasonal clementine and ginger beer trifle.

Clementine sponge is topped with a clementine and ginger beer jelly and a swirl of ginger and white chocolate cream on top. Serve them in small individual glasses.

The addition of hundreds and thousands is entirely up

to you but personally the gaudier the trifle, the better.

Crack open a couple of bottles of fizz and you’re good to go.