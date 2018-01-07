Do you know The Shepherd?

A wealthy family invited all their friends to their home for a reunion, writes the Rev David McMillan, minister of Armagh FPC.

Among the company that evening was a noted actor who was especially known for his outstanding voice.

After the meal some of the guests insisted that the actor recite something for them. He asked what they wanted him to recite and after a long silence an old minister of the Gospel said: “What about the twenty third Psalm”.

The actor consented to recite this well-known portion of Scripture on the condition that the minister would recite it after him.

The actor used all his training and experience so that every word of the Psalm was spoken with perfect diction. When he finished the audience burst into spontaneous applause.

When the old minister began to speak there was absolute silence. This man’s voice was well past its best. At times his speech was broken. But the minister spoke with great feeling and from the very depth of his heart. So much so that when he was finished – everyone wept!

The actor then spoke again and made this very discerning comment: “The difference between this minister and myself is, I knew the Psalm but he knows the Shepherd.”

There are many people just like that actor and maybe you are one of them. I’m sure you know the twenty third Psalm very well. Like multitudes of others you learnt it as a child in Sunday school and you have often sung it at Church services. There is little doubt that you know the Psalm but perhaps you don’t know the Shepherd of the Psalm because you are not saved.

At this lambing season here is a Shepherd that you need to be acquainted with. The Shepherd of course is none other than the Lord Jesus (John 10:11) and the way you get to know Him personally is by faith asking Him into your heart today to be your Saviour.

Knowing the Psalm is good and important but knowing the Shepherd of the Psalm is the most important thing in life.

If you would like some spiritual help or would like to receive some free Gospel literature contact Rev McMillan at revdmcm7@gmail.com