Dodds commends success of Balmoral

DUP MEP Diane Dodds has praised organisers on the success of the Balmoral Show.

Commenting from the event, Mrs Dodds said:“I would like to congratulate the RUAS on the resounding success of this year’s Balmoral Show.

“This show is a testament to both the hard work of organisers and the continued importance of the agri-food industry to the people and the economy in Northern Ireland.

“Balmoral is a great showcase for thousands of visitors and exhibitors from across the province and beyond coming through the turnstiles. The show shines the spotlight on all that is good about the Northern Ireland agri-food industry. I have always valued the Balmoral Show as an important week in the local calendar to pause, take stock and engage directly with farmers, processors and the wider public on their views and concerns for the future. This year provided another extremely helpful listening exercise for my Party colleagues and I as we continue to make the local case at Westminster and Brussels.

“In the context of Brexit, while there was no sense of buyers remorse among farmers who voted to leave the EU, they did reiterate the need for an agriculture policy which rewards productive agriculture. There was also a very real sense that Brexit offers the opportunity to do some things differently and to remove some of the red tape that farmers have faced as a result of Brussels regulation. It was also good to receive positive feedback about our Party stance on retaining unfettered access to Great Britain for local produce.

“The past number of days have been invaluable as we in the DUP continue to use our influence to shape policy that supports productive and sustainable agriculture in Northern Ireland in important years to come. I would like to thank all those who visited into my stand through the course of the week and to praise organisers for all of their efforts in making this year’s Balmoral Show an overwhelming success.”