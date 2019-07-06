Dodds secures place on EU agri committee

This week Diane Dodds was returned as a full member to the EU agriculture committee after previously serving 10 years representing farmers in Northern Ireland.

Commenting on the appointment Diane Dodds said: “I am once again delighted to be representing our farmers on the EU agriculture committee – this will be the third term on this important committee.

“As Northern Ireland’s only full member and one of two members from right across the UK this is an immense opportunity and responsibility.

“However the challenges facing agriculture are far from straight forward whether it be fighting against the ratification of the devastating Mercosur deal, finding a pragmatic approach to how agriculture and the environment can work hand in hand or the need to improve the profitability and sustainability of our farms.

“I will use my position on the agriculture committee as best I can to protect the interests of our farmers.”