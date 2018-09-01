Dodds welcomes Brexit no deal planning

DUP MEP Diane Dodds has welcomed the fact that the government is planning for all possible scenarios for Brexit including no deal.

Mrs Dodds said that while this is not the outcome that her party seeks, she believed it was important that preparations were made for all outcomes.

She said: “Our vision is for a sensible Brexit which delivers on the referendum result, maximises the opportunities of Brexit, provides as frictionless border as possible and in the long term delivers for agriculture.

“There are two areas which I would like to draw out from the publications last week which are: In respect of direct payments the government has pledged to continue to commit the same cash total in funds for farm support until the end of this Parliament, expected to be 2022.

“This includes all funding provided for farm support under both Pillar 1 and Pillar 2 of the current CAP. This commitment applies to the whole of the UK. Secondly, in relation to rural development schemes the government has guaranteed that any projects where funding has been agreed before the end of 2020 will be funded for their full lifetime.”