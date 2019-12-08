Don’t be treating vegetables as poor relations this coming Christmas Day

We expend a lot of energy at this time of the year flapping about worrying about turkeys and hams and tend to forget about the vegetables.

I could happily forgo the main meats and just have stuffing and deliciously roasted roots, slow braised red cabbage and a big bowl of golden, crispy roasties.

We shouldn’t treat the accompanying sides like the poor relations.

Sourcing of vegetables should be a priority. There is a definite difference in the taste of a muck caked carrot versus one that has been washed and trapped in plastic. The former will be sweet as honey and have a better texture. There are markets and farm shops dotted throughout the country. They’ll be cheaper and have better quality produce and you’ll be supporting a local farmer rather than a major conglomerate. Galbraith’s Farm shop, just outside Coleraine do the most magnificent vegetables money can buy. Recently I got some parsnips from them for an event I was cooking at. They were different shapes and sizes with their golden hued skin poking through the caked mud. Compare these to the uniform shaped, deathly white scrubbed parsnips you buy in supermarkets. The taste is completely different too – with a deep sweet flavour. I like to toss them in oil, roast them and then add some grated parmesan for the last 10 minutes of cooking.

The salty umami of the cheese is perfect with the sweet vegetable. The first recipe this week is a celebration of the parsnip – spiced parsnip and pear soup with some parsnip and cheddar bread on the side. Parsnips and pears work really well together with spices and the bread is a quirky use of parsnips.

Everyone has their own way of doing roasties. I par boil a floury spud like a Maris Piper or King Edward, drain well and toss in semolina while warm.

I put them into a tray that’s been soused with Broighter Gold rapeseed oil and heated in the oven. Cook until crisp.

Some people like duck or goose fat but personally I don’t like that heavy feeling in my gut after eating, too many of, them. Galbraith’s grow a potato variety called Sharpe’s Express. I’m quite nostalgic about this spud as my grandfather grew them every year.

Freshly dug, they were washed, steamed and served with butter – nothing better. My other recipe this week is for boulangere potatoes. Translated this means the baker potatoes as in France people would have prepared this dish and taken it to the local Boulangerie to be baked in the cooling oven after the bakers had finished for the day. Sharpe’s Express are perfect for this.

The potatoes are finely sliced and baked in buttery chicken stock.

For this recipe the stock is important as the better it is the better the finished dish. You can buy a really great homemade stock in good butchers called Carol’s Stock Market.

Carol Banahan only uses organic ingredients to make proper stock from her base kitchen in Derry/Londonderry.

Her turkey gravy is legendary too.

No matter what vegetables you’re serving this year support local growers by shopping in farm shops or direct from the grower.

The province is scattered with many of these independent shops and now more than ever, they need our business. The produce is infinitely better and you’re helping a small business rather than an international conglomerate.

You’ll know exactly where the produce has come from too.

You might have to wash off a bit of muck but sure that’s not a hardship to get great taste?