Donaghadee YFC Christmas awards dinner at The Stables

It has been a busy couple of months for Donaghadee Young Farmers’ Club.

Starting it all off in April 2019, Donaghadee Young Farmers were awarded with a Bronze Eco Club award as part of the Grassroots Challenge through Ulster Wildlife and upon achieving this the club decided they would aim to have their Silver Eco Club award by April 2020.

Club members Hayley-Rae Hopkins, Alan Russell, Joanna Caughey and Abbie Frame with staff nurse Kris and care assistant Adriana at Edgewater Lodge Care Home

On completion of the Bronze award, the club were given up to £300 worth of funding to create a wild idea. The club committee decided they would like to give back to the local community and therefore decided to make window boxes for local care homes.

The window boxes contain lavender which is a great pollinator for bees.

On Saturday, October 23 October members Alison Rea, Jane Kilpatrick and Paige Kennedy dropped window boxes off to Mullaghboy Private Nursing Home and Northfield House in Donaghadee.

The following day members Hayley-Rae Hopkins, Alan Russell, Joanna Caughey and Abbie Frame dropped window boxes off to Summerhill Residential Care Home and Edgewater Lodge Care Home in Donaghadee.

Club members Hayley-Rae Hopkins, Alan Russell, Joanna Caughey and Abbie Frame with Residents at Summerhill Residential Care Home

To kick off December the club hosted their 2nd Annual Christmas Awards Dinner at The Stables in Groomsport.

This evening saw members win prizes for their hard work and commitment to competitions throughout the competition year (September 1, 2018 to August 31, 2019) listed below are the prize winners at both club and county levels.

Prepared public speaking (12-14) Summer Henderson

Prepared public speaking (14-16) Amy McCaw

Prepared public speaking (21-25) Phillip Donaldson

Prepared public speaking (25-30) Jane Kilpatrick

Impromptu public speaking (25-30) Jane Kilpatrick

Floral art (junior) Summer Henderson

Floral art (senior) Alison Rea

Group debating (12-14) Cole Hogg, Paige Kennedy and Joanna Caughey

Group debating (21-25) Alan Russell, Hayley-Rae Hopkins and Phillip Donaldson

Group debating (25-30) Jane Kilpatrick, Alison Rea and Andrew Patton (Newtownards YFC)

Ulster Young Farmer (junior) Scott Keenan

Ulster Young Farmer (Ssnior) Phil Donaldson

Home management (junior) Harriet Lovatt

Home management (senior) Hayley-Rae Hopkins

Dairy judging (junior) Cole Hogg

Dairy judging (senior) Phillip Donaldson

Silage assessment (junior) Harriet Lovatt

Silage assessment (senior) Hayley-Rae Hopkins

Beef judging (junior) Abbie Frame

Beef judging (senior) Hayley-Rae Hopkins

Sheep judging (junior) Amy McCaw

Sheep judging (senior) Phillip Donaldson

Best in age (12-14) Summer Henderson

Best in age (14-16) Harriet Lovatt

Best in age (18-21) Hayley-Rae Hopkins

Best in age (21-25) Phillip Donaldson

Best in age (25-30) Alison Rea

Best new member (overall) Joanna Caughey

Co Down secretary of the year - Hayley-Rae Hopkins

Co Down treasurer of the year - Alison Rea

Co Down group debating (25-30) - Jane Kilpatrick, Alison Rea and Andrew Patton (Newtownards YFC)

Co Down impromptu public speaking (25-30) Jane Kilpatrick

The club would like to again, congratulate all members on another successful year.