Donaghadee YFC Christmas awards dinner at The Stables

It has been a busy couple of months for Donaghadee Young Farmers’ Club.
Starting it all off in April 2019, Donaghadee Young Farmers were awarded with a Bronze Eco Club award as part of the Grassroots Challenge through Ulster Wildlife and upon achieving this the club decided they would aim to have their Silver Eco Club award by April 2020.
On completion of the Bronze award, the club were given up to £300 worth of funding to create a wild idea. The club committee decided they would like to give back to the local community and therefore decided to make window boxes for local care homes.
The window boxes contain lavender which is a great pollinator for bees.
On Saturday, October 23 October members Alison Rea, Jane Kilpatrick and Paige Kennedy dropped window boxes off to Mullaghboy Private Nursing Home and Northfield House in Donaghadee.
The following day members Hayley-Rae Hopkins, Alan Russell, Joanna Caughey and Abbie Frame dropped window boxes off to Summerhill Residential Care Home and Edgewater Lodge Care Home in Donaghadee.
To kick off December the club hosted their 2nd Annual Christmas Awards Dinner at The Stables in Groomsport.
This evening saw members win prizes for their hard work and commitment to competitions throughout the competition year (September 1, 2018 to August 31, 2019) listed below are the prize winners at both club and county levels.
Prepared public speaking (12-14) Summer Henderson
Prepared public speaking (14-16) Amy McCaw
Prepared public speaking (21-25) Phillip Donaldson
Prepared public speaking (25-30) Jane Kilpatrick
Impromptu public speaking (25-30) Jane Kilpatrick
Floral art (junior) Summer Henderson
Floral art (senior) Alison Rea
Group debating (12-14) Cole Hogg, Paige Kennedy and Joanna Caughey
Group debating (21-25) Alan Russell, Hayley-Rae Hopkins and Phillip Donaldson
Group debating (25-30) Jane Kilpatrick, Alison Rea and Andrew Patton (Newtownards YFC)
Ulster Young Farmer (junior) Scott Keenan
Ulster Young Farmer (Ssnior) Phil Donaldson
Home management (junior) Harriet Lovatt
Home management (senior) Hayley-Rae Hopkins
Dairy judging (junior) Cole Hogg
Dairy judging (senior) Phillip Donaldson
Silage assessment (junior) Harriet Lovatt
Silage assessment (senior) Hayley-Rae Hopkins
Beef judging (junior) Abbie Frame
Beef judging (senior) Hayley-Rae Hopkins
Sheep judging (junior) Amy McCaw
Sheep judging (senior) Phillip Donaldson
Best in age (12-14) Summer Henderson
Best in age (14-16) Harriet Lovatt
Best in age (18-21) Hayley-Rae Hopkins
Best in age (21-25) Phillip Donaldson
Best in age (25-30) Alison Rea
Best new member (overall) Joanna Caughey
Co Down secretary of the year - Hayley-Rae Hopkins
Co Down treasurer of the year - Alison Rea
Co Down group debating (25-30) - Jane Kilpatrick, Alison Rea and Andrew Patton (Newtownards YFC)
Co Down impromptu public speaking (25-30) Jane Kilpatrick
The club would like to again, congratulate all members on another successful year.