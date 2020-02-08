Donaghadee YFC look to the busy months ahead

Kicking off those January blues Donaghadee Young Farmers’ Club have enjoyed a busy month packed full of fun.

Members enjoyed their annual AGM and Dutch auction at the start of the month with some new members joining the club committee, the outgoing club committee would like to say a massive well done to all members who have taken on a position within the club.

Donaghadee YFC members before their litter pick

January may be the most depressing month of the year and for this reason the club decided to hold a mental health, drug and alcohol awareness evening on Wednesday, January 23 with Wellness Consultant NI Vivian McKinnon.

This evening was extremely informative and allowed all members to gain better knowledge of their surroundings.

The club would like to extend their thanks to Vivian McKinnon for joining them on the evening.

Finishing January up Donaghadee YFC headed to The Commons area of the town on Sunday, January 26 to pick up litter.

Donaghadee YFC leader Alan Russell enjoying the litter pick

Donaghadee YFC are passionate about saving the environment and are soon due to complete their Silver Award with the Grassroots Challenge and Ulster Wildlife.

The new club committee are now looking forward to planning for the year ahead.

Scott Keenan cleaning up the coastline