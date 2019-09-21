Donaghadee Young Farmers’ Club hold charity tractor run

On Friday, August 16th, Donaghadee Young Farmers’ Club held their annual charity tractor run.

This year the club’s chosen charity is the Liver Support Group at the Royal Victoria Hospital.

One of the tractors taking part in the charity run organised by Donaghadee YFC

The great weather helped with the running of this event and 56 tractors, vintage and modern, met at Donaghadee Rugby Club before taking in the sights around local country roads, and returning to the Rugby Club for a barbecue.

Donaghadee YFC are grateful to everyone who supported this event by bringing their vehicles, all stewards, club members and their families and Donaghadee Rugby Club for allowing the club to use their premises.

Members old and new will be made most welcome. Remember, you don’t have to be a farmer to be a Young Farmer.

For more information, look up the club’s Facebook page, @DonaghadeeYFC, or contact the club’s secretary, Hayley, on 07889816043.