Donkey gathering at Templepatrick

The Donkey Derby and Vintage Gathering in aid of Diabetes UK Northern Ireland is taking place at Parkgate, Templepatrick, on Saturday 14 September from 12.30pm.

This year the crowds can enjoy vintage tractors on display, lots of activities for children including face painting and wheelbarrow races, and there will be live music from Philip Strange.

The Irvine family knows all about diabetes and the impact it can have and have used the Donkey Derby to raise awareness and funds to help other families affected by the condition. This will be the 16th year that the family has hosted this popular event and they are looking forward to even bigger crowds this year.

Naomi Breen, National Fundraiser for Diabetes UK Northern Ireland, said: “The Irvine family is supported by so many friends to make this event such a success. We look forward to it every year and we would like to thank everyone for all that they do to help us raise awareness about diabetes in Northern Ireland. Bring the whole family along for what promises to be a fun-packed day on Saturday 14 September.”

Diabetes is a condition where there is too much glucose in the blood because the body cannot use it properly. If not managed well, both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes can lead to devastating complications. Diabetes is one of the leading causes of preventable sight loss in people of working age in the UK and is a major cause of lower limb amputation, kidney failure and stroke.

With the right treatment, knowledge and support people living with diabetes can lead a long, full and healthy life. For more information about this event taking place at Parkgate, Templepatrick on Saturday 14 September, then please contact Harry Irvine on 07749415969.