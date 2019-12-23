Donna is a star student

CAFRE has awarded ‘Star Student’ Donna McGuire with her Level 5 Diploma in Packaging Technology.

Donna achieved the highest exam mark worldwide.

Donna who works for Deli Lites in Warrenpoint as a Senior NPD Technologist said: “Packaging is a very topical subject in the food industry and it is fantastic to have successfully completed the course. I would highly recommend the diploma to others.”

The Diploma in Packaging Technology course at CAFRE will reopen for applications in January, contact: www.cafre.ac.uk for more information.