Donnelly’s Donrho Flock is just champion

Patrick Donnelly, of the acclaimed Donrho Flock, has taken Overall Champion Flock, including Best Large Flock and Best pen of Ewe Lambs, in the recent Suffolk Sheep Society NI Branch Flock Competition.

The flock competition was judged by society vice chairman Alastair Barkley.

David Simpson, of United Feeds, sponsors of the flock competition with chairman Joe Stewart and committee representative John Hegarty.

The Flock Competition awards were presented at the Branch’s Hog Roast and Auction, which was held in Ballymena Rugby Club.

The Branch would like to thank the sponsors of the flock competition, United Feeds and Bimeda UK.

Patrick will hold a view day of his winning flock on Sunday, July 14, from 12pm-4pm. This is an open invitation for all friends and Suffolk breeders to come along and join him on farm at 6 Lisnacrogher Road, Rathkenny, Ballymena, Co. Antrim, BT43 6QP. Light Refreshments will be provided.

2019 Flock Competition Results

Kevin McAnenly, Bimeda UK representative, sponsor of the NI Branch flock Competition with chairman Joe Stewart

Class 1 (Flock of 30 Ewes and Under): 1st, Alastair Gault; 2nd, David & Andrew McNeilly; 3rd, Philip Gurney.

Class 2 (Flock of 31 Ewes and Over): 1st, Patrick Donnelly; 2nd, Campbell & Jason Watson; 3rd, William Montgomery.

Pen of Ewe Lambs: 1st, Patrick Donnelly; 2nd, Alastair Gault; 3rd, David Ford.

Stock Ram: 1st, Alastair Gault (Mullaghboy Goliath); 2nd, William Montgomery (Beechcrest Ringleader); 3rd, Campbell & Jason Watson (Ballynacannon President).

Champion Flock: Patrick Donnelly

Reserve Champion Flock: Alastair Gault.