Donrho tops the Texel ram sale

The NI Texel Club held their final tup sale of the season in Ballymena Mart recently.

This sale saw Shearling Ram prices peaking at 620gns with Ram Lambs peaking at 880gns.

Richard Henderson Ballynahone Texels Tobermore accepts the SH Coleman Champion rosette from Kim Coleman, sponsor and judge James Wilkinson at the NI Texel Breeders Club Harvest Show and Sale in Ballymena Mart.

During the pre-show sale kindly sponsored by SH Coleman, Glarryford, the Judge, Mr James Wilkinson picked his SH Coleman Champion from Richard Henderson’s Ballynahone pen. This Scotsman Avicii son out of a Tophill Yankee Boy dam went on to secure one of the sales leading prices at 620gns, selling to Stanley Hepburn, Draperstown. Mr Wilkinson chose his SH Coleman Reserve Champion from Patrick Donnelly’s Donrho pen. A Knap Bright Spark son out of a Milnbank Womaniser ewe this late March born lamb sold to Pat Garrivan, Warrenpoint to top the sale at 880gns. Mark Patterson, Alderview Texels accepted the judges third place rosette for his homebred ram lamb, a son of Alderview Barrister out of a Sportsmans YaYa dam. Selling late in the sale for 480gns he moves to join the flock of the McCusker Bros, Maghera.

Standing first in the Shearling Ram Class was John Watson’s Duvarren exhibit. Duvarren Boomshakalaka, a homebred Whizz-Kid son out of a Millcomb Van the Man ewe later went on to lead the shearling ram prices at 620gns. Claiming the second place rosette was the Forkin’s exhibit from Alastair Gault. Sired by Millar’s Windbrook and from a Duncryne Uber Cool dam, this shearling went on to sell to J McCormick, Armoy for 450gns. Taking third place in the presale judging was M&J Watson, Hillhead Texels with another Duvarren Whizz-Kid son. This strong shearling changed hands to Cecil Warwick Ballymena for 520gns.

At the close of the sale 68 pedigree Texels sold to average 387gns with 92% clearance.

Show results kindly sponsored by SH Coleman, Glarryford.

Overall Champion: Richard Henderson, Ballynahone with Ram Lamb

Reserve Champion: Patrick Donnelly, Donrho with Ram Lamb

Shearling Ram Class: 1st John Watson, Duvarren; 2nd Alastair Gault, Forkins; 3rd Messrs M&J Watson, Hillhead; 4th S&M Warnock, Straidarran; 5th Murray Annett, Milestonehill; 6th RS &RT Robinson, Cloughbane

Ram Lamb Class: 1st Richard Henderson, Ballynahone; 2nd Patrick Donnelly, Donrho; 3rd Mark Patterson, Alderview; 4th Messrs B Bell & Sons, Kiltariff; 5th Nigel Ross, Glenross; 6th Alastair Gault, Forkins

Leading Prices: P Donnelly 880gns; J Watson 620gns; 600gns; 550gns; R Henderson 620gns; JK Currie 550gns; M&J Watson 520gns; 520gns; M Annett 520gns; N Ross 520gns; 520gns; M Warnock 500gns; RT Robinson 500gns; A Fyffe 500gns