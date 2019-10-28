Dorset Club ends the year on a high with autumn show and sale

The 30th annual autumn show and sale of NI Horn and Poll Dorset Sheep Breeders Club, kindly sponsored by Danske Bank represented by Seamus McCormick was held in J A McClelland and Sons Livestock Mart, Ballymena on Monday, October 7, 2019.

The show and sale comprised of a select, but quality entry of 77 sheep.

Glen and Siobhan Miller and family with reserve champion pictured with sponsor Seamus McCormick, Dankse Bank and judge Allister McNeill

The earlier part of the evening consisted of the judging which was ably carried out by NI chairman, Allister McNeill, Kilvaddy Flock, Toomebridge.

The sheep on display were of an extremely high calibre, giving the judge plenty of competition to decipher between.

After careful examination, the champion was awarded to lot 58, Lisnafillan B14, a ewe lamb brought forward by Laura Weir, Ballymena.

This stylish Ballytaggart United daughter displayed all round breed perfection and went on to achieve the joint top price of the evening of 650gns going to judge Allister McNeill.

Sharing the top price of 650gns was reserve champion and best opposite sex to champion, lot 74, Coltrim Benny, from Glen and Siobhan Miller.

This lamb displayed excellent conformation and breed character and after a flurry of bids, was secured by Thomas Wright to join his Ballytaggart Flock in Ballymoney.

The strong trade was a theme throughout the sale with a high clearance in every section. Other leading prices are as follows: L Weir (Ewe lamb) 480gns to R McKeown, L Weir (Ewe lamb) 470gns to W McCracken, L Weir (Ewe lambs) 460gns (x2) to R McKeown, A Dodds (Shearling ewe) 460gns to W McCracken, A Dodds (shearling ewe) 440gns to W McCracken, A Dodds (shearling ewe) 430gns to W McCracken, T and C Lynch (ram lamb) 420gns to A Stewart, W and K Carson (ewe with lamb at foot) 420gns to C Collins and L Weir (ewe lamb) 420gns to W McCracken.

Sale averages:

Ewe lambs: £262.73

Ram lambs: £422.10

Shearling ewes: £365.59

Senior ewe: £440

The show results are as follows:

Ewe lamb class:

1st Lot 58, Laura Weir

2nd Lot 57, Laura Weir

3rd Lot 8, S Mullan

4th Lot 7, S Wilson

Shearling ewe class:

1st Lot 61, A Fleming

2nd Lot 65, A Dodd

3rd Lot 67, A Dodd

4th Lot 62, A Dodd

Ram lamb class:

1st Lot 74, G and S Miller

2nd Lot 73, C and T Lynch

3rd J and W Smith

4th J and W Smith

Champion: L Weir, Lot 58

Reserve and opposite sex: Lot 74, G and S Miller

Overall, the club had a prosperous sale, reflected by the strong demand from the plethora of keen bidders present, ending the sale year on what could only be described as a high.

The club would wish to record its appreciation to Mr Allister McNeill, for his judging of the event and to sponsors Danske Bank kindly represented by Seamus McCormick.

Thanks also must go to J A McClelland and Sons for their as always, professional approach to running the sale.