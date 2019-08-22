Double delight for Doyle family

Sean and Gillian Doyle’s Loughbrae flock exhibited the show champion and achieved the top price at the Hampshire Down premier show and sale held in Ballymena Livestock Market last week.

Judith Galbraith from Cumbria was given the task of judging the show.

Carol McMullan from Danske Bank and Judith Galbraith (judge) with Kevin McCarthy and his reserve champion ewe lamb.

Judith works in the local area as a vet and in her spare time runs the Graylen Flock of Hampshire Downs and a commercial flock of sheep along with her husband Graham, a dairy farmer.

The Loughbrae flock had tremendous success winning the shearling ram, ram lamb and the signet recorded ram lamb classes.

Judith selected the shearling ram as her champion ahead of the reserve champion, a ewe lamb from the Ballycreelly flock of Kevin and Anna McCarthy.

Judith commented: “The shearling ram had even width from his shoulder to his back end along with a great gigot, ideal for producing top carcass grades.”

Group of three ram lambs owned by K&A McCarthy. From left - Josephine Wray, Carol McMullan Danske bank, Judith Galbraith (judge) and Brian Kennedy

The Doyle’s first placed ram lamb by Loughbrae Black Knight topped the sale at 550 guineas selling to new owners L and M Ligget, Omagh. Females were in strong demand with a ewe lamb from the Dunraven flock of Graham and Sterling Manson selling at £420 and ewe lambs averaging £338.

The Hampshire Down Breeders’ Association of Ireland would like to thank show sponsors Danske Bank and Ballymena Livestock Market.

The next sale of Hampshire Down in lamb ewes, ewe lambs and rams is on Monday, October 7 at Ballymena Livestock Market, sale starts 7pm.

Show Results:

Winning pair of ewe lambs (from left) Jonathan Fletcher, Carol McMullan from Danske Bank, Judith Galbraith (judge) and Jim Fletcher

Champion

S and G Doyle – Shearling ram

Reserve Champion

K and A McCarthy – Ewe lamb

Carol McMullan from Danske Bank and Judith Galbraith (judge) congratulate Liam Doyle on winning the ram lamb class.

Shearling ram

1, S and G Doyle; 2, V and A McFadden; 3, S and G Manson.

Ram Lamb

1, S and G Doyle; 2, K and A McCarthy; 3, P. Lawson.

Sire Reference Scheme

Ram Lamb

1, S and G Doyle; 2, K and A McCarthy; 3, P. Lawson.

Shearling ewe

1, K and A McCarthy

Ewe lamb

1, K and A McCarthy; 2, J and A Fletcher; 3, J and A Fletcher.

Pair of Ewe Lambs

1, J and A Fletcher; 2, S and G Manson.

Group of three ram lambs

1, A McCarthy; 2, P. Lawson.