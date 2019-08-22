Double delight for Doyle family

Sean and Gillian Doyle’s Loughbrae flock exhibited the show champion and achieved the top price at the Hampshire Down premier show and sale held in Ballymena Livestock Market last week.
Judith Galbraith from Cumbria was given the task of judging the show.
Judith works in the local area as a vet and in her spare time runs the Graylen Flock of Hampshire Downs and a commercial flock of sheep along with her husband Graham, a dairy farmer.
The Loughbrae flock had tremendous success winning the shearling ram, ram lamb and the signet recorded ram lamb classes.
Judith selected the shearling ram as her champion ahead of the reserve champion, a ewe lamb from the Ballycreelly flock of Kevin and Anna McCarthy.
Judith commented: “The shearling ram had even width from his shoulder to his back end along with a great gigot, ideal for producing top carcass grades.”
The Doyle’s first placed ram lamb by Loughbrae Black Knight topped the sale at 550 guineas selling to new owners L and M Ligget, Omagh. Females were in strong demand with a ewe lamb from the Dunraven flock of Graham and Sterling Manson selling at £420 and ewe lambs averaging £338.
The Hampshire Down Breeders’ Association of Ireland would like to thank show sponsors Danske Bank and Ballymena Livestock Market.
The next sale of Hampshire Down in lamb ewes, ewe lambs and rams is on Monday, October 7 at Ballymena Livestock Market, sale starts 7pm.
Show Results:
Champion
S and G Doyle – Shearling ram
Reserve Champion
K and A McCarthy – Ewe lamb
Shearling ram
1, S and G Doyle; 2, V and A McFadden; 3, S and G Manson.
Ram Lamb
1, S and G Doyle; 2, K and A McCarthy; 3, P. Lawson.
Sire Reference Scheme
Ram Lamb
1, S and G Doyle; 2, K and A McCarthy; 3, P. Lawson.
Shearling ewe
1, K and A McCarthy
Ewe lamb
1, K and A McCarthy; 2, J and A Fletcher; 3, J and A Fletcher.
Pair of Ewe Lambs
1, J and A Fletcher; 2, S and G Manson.
Group of three ram lambs
1, A McCarthy; 2, P. Lawson.