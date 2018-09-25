Double take for Drumderg Texels

NI Texel Club members travelled to the Ulster Farmers Mart for their Club Show and Sale in Enniskillen. Judge for the evening was Robbie Foster, Springhill Texels, Castlederg.

Organisers wish to thank Mark Crawford, TopFlock (Farmcare) for his sponsorship of the pre-sale judging.

Mr Foster got the evening underway with the Shearling Ram class, selecting his first place rosette from Alistair Breen’s Drumderg pen. This homebred ram, a Drumderg Won and Only out of an Ettrick Sir Alan dam, later changed hands for the top priced shearling ram at 760gns.

Standing next to him in the line-up was Leona Young’s Redford exhibit. This Redford Yeti son out of a Botera Unstoppable ewe sold for 370gns.

Gorteen Texels owned by C&D Seaman claimed the third place rosette with a homebred shearling, a Gorteen Yorath son, which made 400gns in the post-show sale.

Messrs A&J Young’s Kilrail exhibit took the judge’s fourth place rosette. Their Tullyard York son out of a Turin mother later sold for 460gns.

All six shearling rams forward sold to average 405gns.

The pre-sale show continued with the exhibit of ram lambs. Taking the first place and champion rosettes for the second year running was Ernest Hogg’s Bunnahesco exhibit. This Crailloch True Blue son out of a Deveronvale Top Gun daughter moved home for 680gns.

Second place went to Andrew Hutchinson, Newtownbutler. His Round Island exhibit, a Gailey Yesterday son out of a Tullylagan Vantastic ewe later sold for 480gns.

Mr Foster chose a Drumderg Won and Only son out of a Teiglum Target dam for his third placed rosette. Bred by Geoffrey Cathcart Carnview Texels he later sold for the same money. It was the judge’s fourth place choice which topped the ram lamb sale. Taking the double for the top prices was Alistair Breen with his Garngour Aristotle son out of a Strathbogie Uno daughter selling February born Drumderg Brigadier for 730gns.

Quality lots sold well with 27 lots sold to average 308gns.

Show results sponsored by Mark Crawford, TopFlock (Farmcare) Products.

Overall Champion: Ernest Hogg with Ram Lamb

Reserve Champion: Andrew Hutchinson with Ram Lamb

Shearling Ram Class: 1st, Alistair Breen; 2nd, Leona Young; 3rd, C&D Seaman; 4th, Messrs A&J Young.

Ram Lamb Class: 1st, Ernest Hogg; 2nd, Andrew Hutchinson; 3rd, Geoffrey Cathcart; 4th, Alistair Breen; 5th, Andrew Blakely; 6th, C&D Seaman.

The NI Texel Club will be holding sales in Ballymena on September 24; Markethill on September 26; Gortin on October 12 and Ballymena Harvest, October 15.

All sales will commence with judging at 6pm followed by sales at 7pm.

Catalogues available from the Marts, online at www.texel.co.uk or contact Club Secretary 07791 679 112.