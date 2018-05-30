Double win for Devenish at awards

Agri technology company Devenish has been recognised with two awards at the 2018 Business in the Community Responsible Business Awards.

Taking the top awards in both the ‘One to Watch’ and ‘Marketplace Leadership’ categories, Devenish impressed the judges for its significant contribution to community relations and innovative approach to inspiring responsible, sustainable behaviour.

The ‘One to Watch’ award recognised Devenish’ wide-reaching CSR strategy, which includes support for multiple sporting clubs and charitable relations with the Prince’s Trust and Farm Africa.

The company has also invested over £1million in a feed mill and pig farm in Uganda to improve the quality of feed and genetics to make the farmers’ businesses more economically sustainable. This project has delivered significant improvements to the local community in terms of employment, infrastructure improvements and increased opportunities for farmers to have a more profitable business.

The ‘Marketplace Leadership’ award was centred around Devenish’ innovative OmegaPro, omega-3 chicken feed product which provides consumers with an alternative to eating oily fish or supplements to meet their omega-3 requirements.

A world-first clinical trial delivered by the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland, on behalf of Devenish in 2017, proved that the regular consumption of naturally enriched omega-3 chicken and eggs using OmegaPro is likely to reduce the risk of heart attack, stroke, dementia and depression.

Speaking about the double award recognition, Patrick McLaughlin, Group Chief Operating Officer, Devenish, said: “Corporate social responsibility is central to all that we do at Devenish. Our company mission is built around “making your world a better place” and we support a range of CSR activities that make a difference to the lives of people locally and internationally, internally and externally.

“To be recognised by Business in the Community for these efforts is proud recognition of the ongoing work our colleagues carry out in this regard.”

Headquartered in Belfast, Devenish develops and supplies nutritional solutions and technical expertise to the agri-food and human health sectors. The company has offices in the UK, US, UAE, Uganda, Mexico, Turkey and Philippines.