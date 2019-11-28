Down High score a double as popular schools league reaches penultimate leg

It was another very full day of show jumping at The Meadows on Saturday for the penultimate leg of the TRI Inter Schools’ Show Jumping League. Both arenas started punctually at 8.30am and continued unabated until dusk was descending.

The leader boards reflect very tight positions at the top with everything to play for at the final on 30th November.

Lucy Morton riding Tynan Bo Bo Bear from Portadown College, winners of the Premier Individual

With the second of the Transfer tests, a change of schedule saw the Novice Individual 85cms take to Arena 2 at the much earlier time of 8.30am.

The very early start didn’t deter the riders as they juggled competing in both arenas, as the team competition continued in Arena 1 also.

The class saw just three tenths of a second dividing first and second place with Cillian Torrens claiming the spoils for the second week in a row with ‘Piggy Bank’ ahead of Peter Morton and ‘Princess’.

In the individual primary 50 cms class, dedication and excitement was the order of the day.

Novice Team winners from Rathfriland High (Taylor McKnight, Sarah Craig, Rosey Herron)

And with Baileys representative and sponsor Judy Maxwell waiting to give each competitor a rosette, prize and Baileys horse treats the smiles that were written all over their little faces, said it all.

Annabelle Clarke from Markethill Primary School, and her amazing pony, Toffee, finished top of the pack with a very professionally ridden double clear, bang on the optimum time of 45 seconds. No mean fete for any athlete. Second on this occasion was Zara Reid who finished closely behind.

In the primary team event the Tiny Terrors clocked up their second successive win by a very convincing margin over second placed, Rapid Rebels.

There were almost thirty starters in the 70cms primary individual class with a high proportion of double clears. Fastest of those was Enniskillen Integrated PS’s Julia Mulligan with her pony Bronheulog Ruby followed by another consistent performer, Charlotte Betts and Percy from Tandragee Primary School.

Katie Haire riding Galway girl from Royal School Armagh, Winner of the Open Individual

Meantime Arena 1 started as, usual, with a large group of novice teams.

Seven of those successfully completed on a zero score with just 0.5 of a second dividing the top two. Rathfriland High School were back on form to claim maximum points with Larne Grammar in the runner up spot.

The open team event again saw several teams ending on a clean sheet, making time the overall decider once more. The teams for Down High School were on top form claiming the top two placings in this very fast competition. Out in front was the Down High Eagles with second placed going to Down High Flyers.

Katie Haire from Royal School Armagh, riding Galway Girl, led in the open individual competition from a middle stage of the class. Haire was able to hold onto the top spot despite challenges from Lucy Morton who ended up in second and Rory Osbourne who settled for third place.

Lara Kelly riding Drumcaughey Diamond, part of the winning Open Team the Down High Eagles

The final class of the day was the premier individual where Portadwon College student, Lucy Morton made her presence felt with Tynan Bobo Bear by winning the class from her sister Kathryn who finished in second place two-tenths of second behind her younger sibling.

Thanks, as ever, to TRI Equestrian, Lisburn Bowl and Judy Maxwell of Baileys Horse Feeds for their sponsorship and continued support. Thanks, too, to all officials in every capacity who kept the classes running so efficiently. The organisers all look forward to the final on Saturday 30th November

RESULTS

50cms

1st Annabelle Clarke, Toffee (Markethill PS); 2nd Zara Reid, Miss Toastie (Riverdale PS); 3rd Jennifer Thursfield, Scarlett’s Harry (Stranmillis Primary); 4th Serena Brown, Rathdrum Boy (Ballydown Primary School); 5th Aoife Mallon, Starry ( Sacred Heart Primary School, Rock) and 6th Tilly Tumilty, Smartie ( Armstrong PS).

60cms

Serena Brown riding Rathdrum Boy from Ballydown Primary School, winners of the 60cm Individual

1st Serena Brown, Rathdrum Boy (Ballydown Primary School); 2nd Zara McConnell, Rialsa Riverdance (Friends Prep); 3rd Aoife Mallon, Starry (Sacred Heart Primary School, Rock), 4th Jennifer Thursfield, Scarlett’s Harry (Stranmillis Primary School); 5th Katie McCusker, Peaches (Moira Primary School) and 6th Annabelle Clarke, Toffee (Markethill PS)

Primary teams 70cms

1st Tiny Terrors: Zoe Caskey, Speedy; Alex Best, Joey; Charlotte McCracken, Maddie and Cillian Torrens, Piggy Bank (Clare PS, Moyallon PS, The Academy); 2nd Rapid Rebels: Alfie Walker, Lenny; Kitty Cullen, G Maha; Lucas Bradley, Flynn Rider and Charlotte Betts, Percy (Orchard County ,Bleary, Fairhill and Tandragee PS’s) 3rd Iveagh Little Mixed: Tilley Tumilty, Bambi; Jack Cowen, Honey Bee; Kitty Cullen, Newtown Black Guy and Tilley Tumilty, L J Sparky (Bridge/Kings and Bleary PS’s) 4th The Jumping Joeys: Sarah Gilchrist, Molly; Mya McMullan, Kilmood Lily; Ellen MacNabb, Buddytwoshoes and Oliver Kinnear- Harvey (Mixed Primary Schools); 5th Team Thompson: Amelia Bannon, Judy; Annie Morrow, Harry; Jack Morrow, Rocket Lady and Holly Ross, Ech Feirin (Thompson Primary School, Ballyrobert); 6th Ballydown Primary School: Julianna Nelson, Casper; Jocelyn Hutchinson, Minion; Sophia Madeley, Alfie and Alana Eadie, Knocklishen Willow (Ballydown Primary School)

Primary individual 70cms

1st Julia Mulligan, Bronheulog Ruby (Enniskillen Integrated PS); 2nd Charlotte Betts, Percy (Tandragee PS); 3rd Tilley Tumilty, LJ Sparky (Bridge Primary School); 4th Alfie Walker, Lenny (Orchard County PS); 5th Alex Best, Joey (Claire PS) and 6th Jack Cowan, Honey Bee (King’s Park PS)

Novice teams 85cms

1st Rathfriland High: Taylor McKnight, Asterix; Rosey Herron, Soltaire Rusty Brown; Sarah Craig, Jasper and Taylor McKnight, Sparking Delta Dawn (Rathfriland High School); 2nd Larne Grammar Coey: Mya McCullough, Beechill Sue; Thomas Patton, Tell Me a Fable; Sam Jackson, Ike and Anna Jackson, Woodchip (Larne Grammar School); 3rd Ballyclare Sec School: Katie Bamford, Tia; Molly McCartney, Hufflepuff; Chloe Stewart, TBC and Emma Bamford, Tia (Ballyclare Secondary School); 4th Dromore Flyers: Sophie Sloan, Little Me; Jenna Morton, Mountview Misty Morning; Catherine McClelland, Tori-Brae TRI Star and Poppy Moore, Crecora Angel (Dromore High School); 5th Wallace High Novice: Caoimhe Crozier, Hope; Abbie McMillen, Bonnie; Ceolodh Crozier, Blaze and Sarah Moore, Scooby (The Wallace High School); 6th AGS: Riona Savage, Knock Ash Willis; Anna Morrow, Rustums Jubilee; Amelie Baysette, Scarlet`s Multipla and Kelsey Dean, Fannad Fool (Assumption Grammar)

Novice individual 85cms

1st Cillian Torrens, Piggybank ; 2nd Peter Morton, Princess (Royal School, Armagh); 3rd Taylor McKnight, Asterix (Rathfriland High School); 4th Rosey Herron, Solitaire Rusty Brown (Rathfriland High School); 5th Taylor McKnight, Sparkling Delta Dawn (Rathfriland High School) and 6th Ruby Kinkaid, Lismahon Houdini (St Malachy’s HS, Castlewellan).

Open team 1m

1st Down High Eagles: Rachael Broome, Boyhers Cookies N Crème; Lara Kelly, Drumcaughey Diamond; Alex Ogle, Derry Mac and Tara Emmett, Diamond Girl (Down High School); 2nd Down High Flyers: Alice Emmett, Sky Double JJ; Jessica Nelson, Tai; Abby Cuminskey, Holly and Zara Sharvin- Ruby (Down High School); 3rd Royal School, Armagh: Victoria Lee, Duffy; Kathryn Morton - Iceman; Katie Haire, My Galway Girl and Victoria Lee, Top Aviator (Royal School, Armagh); 4th BRA: Olivia Quinn, Amiro Hemmingway; Tori Jewiss, Mojo; Erin McCrea, Knockagarron Fear Bui Phoenix and Olivia Quinn, Knockagarron Fear Bui Falcon (Belfast Royal Academy); 5th Ballymena Academy: Tori Surgener, Fendi Spy; Charlotte Wylie, Perhaps B; Myah McLean, Tannaghmore Sue and Hannah Woolsey, Hillside Figaro (Ballymena Academy); 6th Wallace High OPEN: Caoimhe Crozier, Kildromin Banjo; Connie Crothers, Rocky; Kerry Magill, Bonmahon Quickstep and Sarah Moore, Harvey (The Wallace High School).

Open individual 1m

1st Katie Haire, Galway Girl (Royal School, Armagh); 2nd Lucy Morton, Conor (Portadown College); 3rd Rory Osborne, Bella Bambino (St Patrick’s GS, Armagh); 4th Shannon Boville, Buster (Dromore High School); 5thErin McCrea, Knockagarron Fear Bui Phoenix (Belfast Royal Academy); 6th Zoe Daniel, Malinbelle (Markethill).

Premier individual 1.10m

1st Lucy Morton, Tynan Bo Bo Bear (Portadown College); 2nd Kathryn Morton, Iceman (Royal School, Armagh); 3rd Adrianna Hurst, Cheeky Blonde (Enniskillen Royal Grammar School); 4th Emma Forbes, Holly (St Patrick’s Academy, Dungannon); 5th Anna Jackson, Doninni Z (Larne Grammar School) and 6th Rory Kinnear, Regardless (Fort Hill College).

