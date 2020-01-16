Down Royal marks successful year

The new Down Royal Management rounded off an unprecedented first year in style on Boxing Day at the final fixture in the 2019 racing calendar.

An annual tradition and a big day in the racing calendar, the Boxing Day meeting attracted a record crowd of over 5,000 racing enthusiasts.

Emma Meehan, chief executive of Down Royal Racecourse said: “This has been an extremely busy and challenging year - twelve fixtures and 84 races, featuring over 20 brand new sponsors - a significant milestone for our new team who only took over the reins at Down Royal in January.

“We’re really looking forward to the final fixture in this year’s calendar.

“Boxing Day is very much a family affair with mums, dads, kids and grandparents joining us for what is an excellent day of racing and entertainment.”

Metcollect, the largest cable recycler in Northern Ireland, took on feature sponsorship of the meeting which featured seven races with bumper entries, including The Metcollect Handicap Steeplechase won by the Martin Ward owned Drummullagh Rocky.

Geoff Angus, Managing Director of Metcollect said: “This was our first foray into horse racing sponsorship which provided the team at Metcollect with the opportunity to promote our business to a diverse audience and at the same time be part of an extremely exciting sport.

“We enjoyed a fantastic day out on Boxing Day and look forward to building our relationship with Down Royal in 2020.”

The next meeting at Down Royal will take place on January 28.

Gates open at 10.30am and the first race will start at 12.10pm. To book tickets visit www.downroyal.com/fixtures.