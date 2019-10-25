Down Royal set for ‘WKD’ Festival of Racing

A €50,000 prize fund has been confirmed for the Grade 2 Hurdle on day one of the Down Royal Festival of Racing set to take place on Friday 1st and Saturday 2nd November.

Sponsored once again by WKD, the Grade 2 Hurdle has attracted a wealth of talent to Down Royal Racecourse over the years including AP McCoy, Ruby Walsh and Sean Flanagan, with last year’s race won by Rachael Blackmore riding the Ian Jardine trained Bedrock.

Emma Meehan, chief executive of Down Royal Racecourse, said: “Down Royal is now firmly on the map as one of Ireland’s premier sporting destinations and our first-class facilities, coupled with some of the most exhilarating horse racing in the country sees thousands of seasoned and first time racegoers alike flock to the Festival.

“We are delighted to have WKD on board once again as Premium Sponsor of day one of the Festival and the Grade 2 WKD Hurdle, one of the highlights of the weekend and renowned for attracting top-class entries. We have a long-standing partnership with the brand and are particularly excited to welcome them back to Down Royal as they launch an exciting new flavour to the WKD stable.”

Brendan Loughran, head of Business Unit Ireland, SHS Drinks, which owns the WKD brand, said: “WKD is delighted to be continuing its long and proud association with horse racing at Down Royal. The Festival of Racing is a highlight in the racing and social calendar and we’re thrilled that WKD, Premium Sponsor of the first day of the Festival, will be unveiling WKD Pink Gin Flavour to racing enthusiasts.

“WKD is an iconic brand, launched in 1996, and its innovative flavour and identity resonates with racegoers here. Over the two days of the Festival we will be sampling our brand new WKD Pink Gin Flavour and can’t wait for racegoers to be among the first to try it in Northern Ireland.”

WKD will also be raising the stakes over the Festival weekend by inviting racegoers to ‘Find Your #WKDside’ which will see the best look win an amazing trip for two to Ibiza.

Brendan Loughran continued: “Combining the flavour of gin with all the simple approachability of WKD, the new spirit-inspired product has everything you’d expect from WKD: fun, personality, and accessibility and with a scorching stand out colour, this hot pink drink is set to get the ‘best look’ winner ready for the prize trip to Ibiza.”

Gates open at 11am and the first race is at 12.45pm. General admission is £15 and tickets are available at the turnstiles on arrival. Children under 16 go free and free car parking is available.

For full details on the Festival of Racing or to book tickets please visit www.downroyal.com