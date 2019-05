Downpatrick Mart: Good quality light weight stores selling to a top of £2.64ppk

At the Monday night cattle sale on April 29 there was a good entry of quality cattle.

In the heavy weight category bullocks peaked per head at 2.07ppk for a 540kg Limousin.

Good quality light weight stores were still in demand, selling to a top of £2.64ppk.

Leading prices in all categories as follows:

Bullocks 500kg plus

Ardglass farmer 540kg Limousin £1,120 (2.07ppk) and 570kg Aberdeen Angus £1040 (1.83ppk), Ardglass farmer 510kg Limousin £950 (1.86ppk), Ardglass farmer 672kg Aberdeen Angus £1,200 (1.79ppk) and 652kg Aberdeen Angus £1,170 (1.79ppk) and 602kg Aberdeen Angus £1,150 (1.91ppk) and 606kg Aberdeen Angus £1,140 (1.88ppk), Strangford farmer 550kg Limousin £965 (1.76kg), Strangford farmer 612kg Friesian £905 (1.48ppk) and 580kg Friesian £750 (1.20ppk).

Bullocks 200-499kg

Downpatrick farmer 214kg Aberdeen Angus £565 (2.64ppk) and 306kg Aberdeen Angus £560 (1.83ppk), Ballynahinch farmer 364kg Limousin £885 (2.43ppk), Ballynahinch farmer 408kg Limousin £990 (2.43ppk), Loughinisland farmer 284kg Simmental £680 (2.39ppk), Saul farmer 214kg Aberdeen Angus £500 (2.33ppk), Ballyhornan farmer 484kg Aberdeen Angus £1,115 (2.30ppk), Loughinisland farmer 362kg Aberdeen Angus £820 (2.27ppk), Crossgar farmer 386kg Limousin £825 (2.25ppk), Ballyhornan farmer 460kg Aberdeen Angus £1,030 (2.24ppk), Ballynoe farmer 398kg Blonde d'Aquitaine £890 (2.24ppk), Ballynoe farmer 364kg Blonde d'Aquitaine £810 (2.23ppk), Ballynoe farmer 398kg Blonde d'Aquitaine £890 (2.23ppk), Raholp farmer 320kg Simmental £675 (2.11ppk), Ballynoe farmer 420kg Blonde d'Aquitaine £880 (2.10ppk), Loughinisland farmer 424kg Aberdeen Angus £880kg (2.08ppk), Loughinisland farmer 468kg Simmental £960 (2.05ppk), Ballynoe farmer 342kg Simmental £695 (2.03ppk), Ardglass farmer 458kg Limousin £900 (1.97ppk), Crossgar farmer 420kg Simmental £870 (2.07ppk), Ballylucas farmer 486kg Blonde d'Aquitaine £945 (1.94ppk), Castlewellan farmer 438kg Aberdeen Angus £830 (1.90ppk), Ballyrolly farmer 322kg Parthenais £600 (1.86ppk) and Raholp farmer 310kg Belgian Blue £575 (1.86ppk).

Heifers 500 plus

Ardglass farmer 650kg Aberdeen Angus £1,255 (1.93ppk) and 626kg Aberdeen Angus £1,130 (1.81ppk), Glassdrummond farmer 544kg Limousin £895 (1.65ppk), Dundrum farmer 556kg Limousin £840 (1.52ppk).

Heifers 200-499kg

Downpatrick farmer 232kg Charolais £545 (2.35ppk), Ballynoe farmer 354kg Blonde d'Aquitaine £760 (2.15ppk) and 460kg Blonde d'Aquitaine £945 (2.05ppk), Glassdrummond farmer 404kg Limousin £805 (1.99ppk), Ballyrolly farmer 300kg Charolais £590 (1.97ppk), Annalong farmer 444kg Belgian Blue £820 (1.85ppk), Ballyhornan farmer 384kg Aberdeen Angus £670 (1.75ppk), Castlewellan farmer 462kg Limousin £790 (1.71ppk), Saul farmer 310kg Aberdeen Angus £505 (1.63ppk) and 292kg Hereford £475 (1.63ppk) and 428kg Aberdeen Angus £695 (1.62ppk)and 314kg Aberdeen Angus £500 (1.59ppk) and 380kg Hereford £580 (1.53ppk) and 282kg Aberdeen Angus £425 (1.51ppk).

At the sheep sale on Saturday, April 27 trade was steady with good quality lambs.

Fat lambs sold to £105.50, fat ewes to £110.00 and light weight lambs to £4.53ppk.

FAT LAMBS

Saintfield farmer 23kg, £107.00, Downpatrick farmer 28kg, £104.00, Downpatrick farmer 27kg, £103.50, Rossglass farmer 32kg, £103.50, Annacloy farmer 23kg, £103.50, Downpatrick and Killough farmers 24kg, £103.00, Ballykilbeg farmer 26kg, £103.00, Hillsborough farmer 22kg, £100.50, Castlewellan farmer 24kg, £102.00, Downpatrick farmer 24kg, £101.00, Killyleagh farmer 23kg, £102.00, Saintfield farmer 22kg, £100.00, Killinchy farmer 30kg, £100.00, Hillsborough farmer 24kg, £100.00, Annalong farmer 24kg, £100.00, Ballynoe farmer 25g, £97.00 and Rostrevor farmer 20kg, £91.00.

FAT EWES

Ballylucas farmer £110.00, Downpatrick farmer £100.50, Raholp farmer £100.00 and Clough farmer £96.00 and £95.00.