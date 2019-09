Downpatrick Mart: Lambs selling to £77.00 and fat ewes to £101.50

At the weekly sheep sale on Saturday, September 7 there was an increased entry of lambs selling to £77.00 and fat ewes to £101.50.

Lighter weight lambs sold to £3.45ppk.

Leading prices in all categories as follows:

FAT LAMBS: Ballyhornan farmer 25kg £77.00, Ballyalton farmer 25kg 76.50, Coniamstown farmer 25kg £75.50, Comber farmer 23kg £75.00, Killough farmer 24kg £75.00, Ballynoe farmer 24kg £75.00, Drumnaquoile farmer 24kg £74.50, Newcastle farmer 24kg £74.50, Ballyhornan farmer 24kg £73.00, Teconnaught farmer 22kg £70.50, Clough farmer 22kg £70.00, Lisbarnett farmer 22kg £68.00, Castlewellan farmer 22kg £66.50, Dundrum farmer 21kg £66.50, Comber farmer 20kg £66.00, Slievehanny farmer 19kg £65.50, Newcastle farmer 20kg £65.50, Crossgar farmer 19kg £59.50, Dromara farmer 17kg £56.50, Ballybrannagh farmer 19kg £56.00, Crossgar farmer 16kg £55.00, Newcastle farmer 16kg £55.00, Clough farmer 18kg £51.50, Tullymurray farmer 16kg £50.00 and Dromara farmer 14kg £42.50.

FAT EWES: Castlewellan farmer £101.50, Drumnaquoile farmer £75.00, Clough farmer £70.00, Saintfield farmer £70.00, Portaferry farmer £67.00, Coniamstown farmer £60.50, Ballynahinch farmer £60.00, Saintfield farmer £59.00, Comber £57.00, Portaferry farmer £57.00 and Castlewellan farmer £54.00.