Downpatrick Mart: Lambs selling to £79.50 and fat ewes to £124

At the weekly sheep sale at Downpatrick on Saturday, August 24, lambs sold to £79.50 and fat ewes to £124. Lighter weight lambs sold to £3.82ppk.

FAT LAMBS:

Ardbrin farmer 24kg £79.50, Castlescreen farmer 24kg £79, Ballyculter farmer 25kg £75, Downpatrick farmer 24kg £75, Ardglass farmer 25kg £75, Castlescreen farmer 25kg £75, Ballyculter farmer 24kg £75, Lisburn farmer 23kg £72, Ballynoe farmer 22kg £72, Comber farmer 23kg £71, Ballynahinch farmer 22kg £70, Dundrum farmer 21kg £70, Saintfield farmer 22kg £70, Strangford farmer 22kg £69.50, Clough farmer 20kg £69, Ardglass farmer 20kg £68.50, Ballyhornan farmer 20kg £67.20, Ballynahinch farmer 21kg £67, Ballyward farmer 20kg £67, Ballynahinch farmer 17kg £58, Lisburn farmer 17kg £56.50 and 14kg £56.50.

FAT EWES:

Ardglass farmer £124, Ballynoe farmer £79 and £76, Crossgar farmer £75, Strangford farmer £71, Clough farmer £67, Ballyculter farmer £65, Ballyplunt farmer £64, Tobercorran farmer £63, Kilclief £62, Ballylucas farmer £57 and Ballynahinch farmer £57.

BREEDING EWES:

Ardglass farmer £142, £140 And £130.