Draperstown Mart (Richard Beattie): Suckler cows sell to £1,920

A rise cattle prices this week.

Bullock sell to £1,350/610kg, heifers sell to £1,290/490kg, weanlings sell to up to £1,070, suckler cows sold to £1,920 and fat cows sold to £1,203.20/640kg.

BULLOCKS

A Lynch £1,350/610kg, £1,310/620kg, £1,290/590kg, Gerard Hayden £1,325/650kg, Kenneth Mitchell £1,275/640kg, £1,240/690kg, £1,225g/600kg, P Mullan £1,215/580kg, £1,200/620kg, Robert Junk £1,195/650kg, £1,190/510kg, £1,175/500kg, £1,160/530kg, £1,130/kg, £1,110/500k, Gerard Hayden £1,175/590kg, £1,175/600kg, £1,160/620kg, £1,105/600kg, £1,100/620kg, £1,010/520kg, £1,010/530kg, £1,000/530kg, Kenneth Mitchell £1,180/580kg, £1,100/570kg, £1,145/550kg, S Mullin £1,135/560kg, S Mullin £1,130/550kg, £1,100/490kg, Glenn Burnside £1,100/580kg, Rita Canavan £1,060/600kg, Hugh Gribbin £1,060/480kg, William David £1,060/580kg, Robert Junk £1,020/520kg, Fionntan Canavan £1,000/530kg, Jude Martin £999/420kg, £980/450kg, Gerard Hayden £990/450kg, P Biggar £990/420kg, £985/490kg, Fionntan Canavan £980/520kg, James Murphy £975/460kg and Robert Junk £970/480kg.

HEIFER

F Kelly £1,290/490kg, £1,280/460kg, C Clerkin £1,280/510kg, £1,260/500kg, P Mullan £1,215/540kg, Gerard Hayden £1,160/620kg, Glenn Burnside £1,100/580kg, £1,100/580kg, £1,080/570kg, £1,045/570kg, £1,045/580kg, James O'Kane £1,075/510kg, £1,040/490kg, £1,030/530kg, £1,000/430kg, £980/490kg, £960/500kg, £945/460kg, George Campbell £940/520kg, Sarah McFarland £930/470kg, George Hayden £915/500kg, Glenn Burnside £905/540kg, £900/490kg, £900/520kg, James Murphy £860/410kg, £855/420kg, £850/390kg, £820/400kg, £815/350kg, C Convery £855/430kg, £850/380kg, £850/430kg, Barry McCullagh £835/450kg and P McGlinchy £810/450kg.

WEANLINGS MALE

Patrick O'Boyle £1,070/500kg, Gerard Crosson £1,040/500kg, £970/470kg, £960/480kg, John Canavan £1,020/510kg, £970/450kg, Patrick O'Boyle £1,020/480kg, £985/450kg, £965/490kg, £950/410kg, £915/390kg, £800/410kg, Andrew Johnston £965/470kg, Edward Ferry £960/450kg, Peter O'Murray £955/420kg, £900/370kg, £930/400kg, Keith McMullan £900/480kg, John Kelly £900/400kg, Preston Farms £900/380kg, Keith McMullin £895/490kg, Kenneth Brown £885/370kg, £880/420kg, Sean O'Neill £880/360kg, Adrian Cudden £880/430kg, Michael O'Neill £875/390kg, £860/440kg, Eric Shannon £865/400kg, £865/410kg, Preston Farms £860/350kg, Kenneth Brown £860/370kg, £860/470kg, £860/400kg, £850/390kg, £840/380kg, Seamus Loughran £860/350kg, Raymond Murray £855/425kg, £855/425kg, Michael O'Neill £835/380kg, Thomas Harkness £830/350kg, Sean O'Neill £830/380kg, Preston Farms £825/400kg, Norman McAdoo £810/330kg and K Brown £800/380kg.

WENLINGS FEMALE

James Porter £985/540kg, £940/510kg, Preston Farms £950/430kg, J Moore £890/380kg, £870/420kg, Francis McBride £880/450kg, C McVey £870/290kg, £865/350kg, Michael Clarke £870/350kg, Vivien Black £860/360kg, E J and J Doris £855/370kg, £840/480kg, D Moore £855/340kg, S Moore £850/370kg, £840/380kg, £840/360kg, £840/360kg, £845/480kg, £840/340kg, Patrick Devlin £820/310kg, J Duggan £820/410kg, V Black £820/380kg, Frank McVey £820/380kg, James Porter £810/470kg, £800/400kg, Mary and Edan Clarke £800/350kg, C McVey £800/320kg, Raymond Murray £800/420kg, Eric Shannon £800/390kg, F McBride £800/330kg, £800/440kg, S Moore £800/380kg, V Black £790/330kg, James Murphy £780/350kg, G McCrory £775/300kg, J Duggan £765/390kg, B Quinn £745/290kg, Barry McBride £735/280kg, D Lynch £730/280kg, Michael Clarke £715/270kg, £710/270kg, D Moore £710/320kg, £705/390kg, Ian McAleese £700/330kg and Michael Clarke £700/300kg.

SUCKLER COWS

M McGlade £1,920, £1,910, £1,850, £1,850, £1,810, £1,790, £1,790, £1,780, £1,760, £1,720, £1,160 and £1,560.

FAT COWS

McKinney Brothers £1,203.20/640kg, Patrick McGarvey £1,177.50/750kg, Samuel Mclean £1,162/700kg, McKinney Brothers £1,142.60/580kg, John Canavan £1,101.10/770kg, A Moore £1,045.20/670kg, E Lynch £1,027/750KG, Dessie Rafferty £992.80/680kg, High Savage £928.80/720kg, M and C Blair £921.60/640kg and C Lowe £863.20/500kg.