Draperstown (Richard Beattie): Heifers sell to £1,390 for 670kg

Cattle sold to great demand on Friday.

Bullocks sold to £1,370/650kg, heifers £1,390/670kg, weanlings selling to up to £935 and fat cows £1,258.40/880kg.

BULLOCKS: P O'Kane £1,370/650kg, £1,350/640kg, £1,290/600kg, Harold Sinclair £1,210/610kg, Alan Guy £1,180/570kg, William Hutchinson £1,175/700kg, £1,140/710kg, Graham and Andrew Thompson £1,130/700kg, John Cranston £1,130/550kg, £1,120/570kg, £1,090/600kg, William Hutchinson £1,110/710kg, Harold Sinclair £1,090/650kg, £1,080/680kg, Graham and Andrew Thompson £1,080/630kg, Alan Guy £1,075/550kg, £1,070/600kg, £1,060/550kg, £1,050/570kg, £1,045/550kg, £1,040/560kg, Francis Hughes £1,070/570kg, William Hutchinson £1,065/660kg,John Cranston £1,040/560kg, £1,020/510kg, £1,010/20kg, £1,000/570kg, £1,000/490kg, £1,000/590kg, £1,000/530kg, £990/520kg, R J and S R Mawhinney £1,040/510kg, Francis Hughes £1,030/550kg, £1,020/510kg, William Hutchinson £1,000/610kg and Francis Hughes £980/460kg, £980/470kg, £975/480kg, £970/430kg, £965/470kg.

HEIFERS: Martin Brogan £1,390/670kg, £1,365/680kg, £1,200/630kg, £1,170/680kg, Harold Sinclair £1,255/630kg, Seamus McCrory £1,175/600kg, £1,160/660kg, £1,155/610kg, £1,140/570kg, £1,115/560kg, £1,115/660kg, £1,100/590kg, £1,090/600kg, £1,090/570kg, £1,080/620kg, £1,075/600kg, £1,070/600kg, £1,070/570kg, £1,060/530kg, £1,045/540kg, £1,040/550kg, £1,040/570kg, £1,030/600kg, £1,025/530kg, £1,005/630kg, £1,000/520kg, £990/530kg, Plunkett Nugent £1,130/570kg, £1,065/550kg, John McCallan £1,035/550kg, C and N Farms £1,020/530kg and John McCallion £1,005/540kg.

WEANLINGS MALE: Philip Biggar £935/420kg, M D McLaughlin £925/440kg, £805/380kg, Michael McBride £900/430kg, £825/370kg, Gerry O'Hagan £830/440kg, B and R Kelly £700/430kg, £690/460kg and Robert Crawford £640/370kg, £600/380kg.

WEANLINGS FEMALE: B and R Kelly £765/420kg, Robert Crawford £660/400kg, Gerry O'Hagan £645/390kg, Patrick Donnolly £625/300kg, Robert Crawford £625/350kg, £615/350kg and Gerry O'Hagan £605/380kg.

FAT COWS: Philip Biggar £1,258.40/880kg, James Porter £1,254.50/650kg, £1,248/650kg, £1,240.80/660kg, £1,227.60/660kg, £1,183/700kg, £1,128.40/620kg Robert Totten £1,195.20/720kg, D McKinless £1,179.20/880kg, Harold Sinclair £1,176.40/680kg, S Conway £1,109.60/730kg, James Chivers £1,080/720kg, Richard Walker £1,067.60/680kg, D G McAlister £1,064.70/630kg, Johnathon Taylor £1,037.50/830kg, Michael McBride £1,008/720kg, D G McAlister £1,007.50/650kg, Richard Walker £999.60/680kg, John Logan £895.60/770kg, Graham and Andrew Thompson £979.20/680kg, Robert Crawford £973.50/550kg, R Walker £966/690kg, Jonathan Taylor £950/760kg, Robert Totton £910/650kg and S and R McGurk £900/750kg.