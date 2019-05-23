Draperstown (Richard Beattie) Mart: Bullocks sell to £1,480 for 770kg

Strong prices in all sections last Friday (May 17).

Bullocks sold to £1,480 for 770kg, heifers sold to £1,340 for 610kg, weanlings sold to up to £1,100 and fat cows sold to £1,281 for 700kg.

BULLOCKS: Michael and Stephen Monaghan £1,480/770kg, £1,360/690kg, £1,340/690kg, £1,250/680kg, Ralph Pickering £1,450/700kg, John McKenna £1,325/680kg, £1,215/620kg, James McLaughlin £1,220/580kg, Laurence Canning £1,190/570kg, Hugh Nugent £1,190/580kg, J Miller £1,175/570kg, Thomas Kelly £1,175/610kg, £1,075/660kg, Felix Mallon £1,125/590kg, Francis McNally £1,115/570kg, £1,040/480kg, £1,010/480kg, Gerard Mooney £1,070/530kg, £1,000/560kg, M Hughes £1,030/640kg,Robert Fulton £1,020/550kg, Niel Diamond £1,000/570kg, Thomas Kelly £990/530kg, R Tomkin £975/480kg, £970/480kg, £970/430kg, Norman Gibson £910/410kg, M Hughes £955/590kg, £885/530kg, Norman Gibson £790/340kg and John Ramsey £785/370kg, £700/380kg.

HEIFERS: Ralph Pickering £1,340/610kg, Laurence Canning £1,225/600kg, John McKenna £1,215/640kg, £1,150570kg, T and F Johnston £1,160/620kg, £1,030/570kg, Neil Diamond £1,130/590kg, £1,065/560kg, £985/540kg, Gerard Mooney £1,070/580kg, £1,050/540kg, Felix Mallon £975/500kg, Robert Fulton £975/560kg, Peter O'Neill £975/450kg, £940/450kg, £905/440kg, £905/520kg, £900/500kg, Gerard Mooney £975/520kg, Hugh Nugent £970/420kg, £965/450kg, £935/420kg, £985/480kg, £890/410kg, Neil Diamond £940/500kg, £900/530kg, John McSparron £935/450kg, William Johnston £910/440kg, Francis McNally £900/490kg, £885/490kg, Hugh Nugent £885/410kg, Peter O'Neill £880/430kg and Hugh Nugent £835/390kg.

WEANLINGS MALE: P J O'Kane £1,100/430kg, Austin Glasgow £1,075/420kg, Liam Nugent £1,060, Sean Grant £1,010/470kg, £1,000/440kg, £960/380kg, £950/360kg, £925/380kg, £900/390kg, £890/370kg, James Duffy £1005/460kg, Robert Bryson £965/450kg, £900/480kg, Mark Rosborough £925/460kg, £885/440kg, £865/460kg, £850/440kg, Robert Bryson £850/430kg, £840/430kg, £835/410kg, James Duffy £840/410kg, John Murphy £835/410kg, Sean Grant £755/380kg, Austin Glasgow £745/340kg and R Moore £740/300kg, £720/280kg.

WEANLINGS FEMALE: Sean Grant £920/370kg, £900/390kg, £870/380kg, £870/380kg, Charles Loughran £905/390kg, £875/420kg, £870/380kg, R Moore £815/330kg, Charles Loughran £805/360kg, £760/340kg, Dermot O'Kane £795/330kg, £775/310kg, £760/350kg, Sena Grant £740/330kg, £730/330kg, Austin Conway £725/370kg, R Wilson £705/340kg, £685/360kg, £650/280kg, Charles Loughran £705/310kg, £695/290kg, Francis Daly £615/270kg, Gregory Park £615/300kg, R Wilson £600/330kg, £600/330kg, £600/360kg, Sean Grant £600/320kg and J McCullagh £600/330kg.

FAT COWS: Liam Nugent £1281/700kg, Gary Mullan £1166.40/810kg, Nigel McLaughlin £1153.20/620kg, Eddie McElhinney £1087.20/720kg, R Cleary £953.60/640kg, Leonard Foster £911.40/620kg, Robert McAllister £910.80/690kg, R P McCleary £887.40/580kg,£863.20/520kg, Brendan McCullagh £884.80/560kg,Godfrey Coulter £843.70/590kg, R S and S R Mawhinney £843.70/590kg and R P Cleary £842.70/530kg.