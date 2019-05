Draperstown (Richard Beattie) Mart: Bullocks sell to £1,580 for 620kg

A large entry of stock sold on Friday (May 24) sold to an excellent trade.

Bullocks sold to £1,580 for 620kg, heifers sold to £1,250 for 660kg, weanlings sold to up to £1,040 and fat cows sold to £1,281/700kg.

BULLOCKS

C Morgan £1,580/620kg, £1,540/610kg, £1,490/600kg, Michael and Seamus Loughran £1,535/800kg, Rian Lagan £1,380/660kg, £1,370/660kg, £1,365/650kg, £1,340/640kg, £1,285/600kg, Maurice Stewart £1,370/730kg, Tony Lagan £1,360/660kg, £1,340/650kg, £1,310/620kg, Maurice Stewart £1,255/750kg, Raymond Mitchell £1,245/610kg, £1,215/590kg, £1,140/550kg, Brian McCord £1,240/680kg, Hugh and Ryan Bradley £1,160/610kg, Maurice Stewart £1,155/600kg, £1,150/620kg, £1,120/590kg, £1,050/540kg, Peter McGarrity £1,100/500kg, Joseph Doris £1,045/500kg, £1,030/470kg, O V and B Rosborough £1,000/530kg, £965/480kg, £950/520kg, £905/440kg, May Faulkner £980/440kg, P McLaughlin £960/400kg, Maurice Stewart £945/620kg, £940/510kg and May Faulkner £940/400kg.

HEIFERS

Stephen and Roisin McGurk £1,250/660kg, £1,180/640kg, £1,160/630kg, £1,150/610kg, Hugh and Ryan Bradley £1,235/590kg, £11,00/600kg, Laurence Canning £1,150/600kg, Bert McLean £1,100/530kg, £1,060/530kg, £1,060/560kg, Stanley Watterson £1,045/600kg, Billy Kelly £1,025/570kg, £990/550kg, Bert McLean £920/530kg, Joseph Doris £900/460kg, James O'Connor £895/380kg, May Faulkner £865/420kg,£820/390kg, £785/370kg, Bert McLean £860/440kg, Mary Ballantine £840/390kg, £825/370kg and Laurence Canning £765/470kg.

WEANLINGS HEIFERS

C O'Hagan £1,010/420kg, £990/390kg, Robert Frederick £980/420kg, Eoin Loughran £950/410kg, Robert Frederick £920/400kg, £890/330kg, £865/360kg, John Pat McBride £915/340kg, £870/390kg, £860/350kg,Thomas McGurk £840/360kg, £800/400kg, Robert Lennox £800/290kg, James O'Connor £775/350kg, David Moore £760/380kg, Mary Ballantine £740/330kg, David Moore £735/340kg, £705/360kg, £705/360kg, P Mullan £730/310kg and P McLauaghlin £700/380kg.

WEANLINGS MALE

S Daly £1,040/390kg, £1000/400kg, £980/390kg, C Kealey £955/380kg, £945/370kg, Thomas McGurk £900/400kg, John Pat McBride £895/360kg, £840/390kg, W Stewart £860/400kg, S Murray £860/490kg, May Faulkner £845/390kg, Wtewart £845/410kg, P Mullan £840/310kg, Robert Overend £800/390kg, W Stewart £780/400kg, £765/320kg, £760/360kg, James O'Connor £760/350kg, £715/340kg and Mary Ballantine £705/330kg.

FAT COWS

Liam Nugent £1,281/700kg, Gary Mullan £1,166.40/810kg, Nigel McLaughlin £1,153.20/620kg, Eddie McElhinney £1,087.20/720kg, R Cleary £953.60/640kg, Leonard Foster £911.40/620kg, Robert McAllister £910.80/690kg, R P McCleary £887.40/580kg,£863.20/520kg, Brendan McCullagh £884.80/560kg, Godfrey Coulter £843.70/590kg, R S and S R Mawhinney £843.70/590kg and R P Cleary £842.70/530kg.