Draperstown (Richard Beattie) Mart: Bullocks sell to £1620 for 780kg

Top prices this week at Draperstown Mart with another excellent sale on Friday (January 10).

Bullocks sold to £1620/780kg, heifers sold to £1240/680kg, weanlings sold to up to 241ppk and fat cows sold to £1672/800kg.

BULLOCKS

K Devine £1620/780kg, £1570/790kg, £1490/720kg, John Lavery £1500/780kg, £1440/740kg, £1370/740kg, I and A Sinclair £1340/710kg, £1240/610kg, £1200/640kg, £1200/660kg, Thomas Boyd £1330/700kg, £1220/680kg, Thomas Jeffers £1305/630kg, £1150/650kg, £1150/610kg, Thomas Boyd £1300/710kg, J J McKenna £1200/700kg, £1200/640kg, £1200/700kg, £1200/600kg, £1100/580kg, £1100/610kg, £1090/570kg., Steven Robinson £1140/560kg, £1100/550kg, 1kg, David Beattie £060/600kg, Darren Robinson £1095/520kg, £1070/520kg, Martin O'Kane £1080/500kg, Thomas Jeffers £1060/520kg, Pat McKenna £980/500kg, David Beattie £945/520kg, £925/480kg, £900/550kg, Steven Robinson £900/560kg, £895/510kg, £890/510kg and A Sampson £840/490kg, £835/440kg, 825/470kg.

HEIFERS

Marin O'Kane £1240/680kg, S McCrory £1195/640kg, £1190/640kg, £1180/610kg, £1125/530kg, £1100/600kg, £1100/640kg, £1100/610kg, £1070/560kg, £1065/570kg, £1065/560kg, £1060/550kg, £1050/510kg,£1030/550kg, £1015/540kg, £1010/550kg, £1000/530kg, £995/540kg, Henry McBrode £1125/580kg, £1090/530kg, Roger Henderson £1110/530kg, A and J Finney £1100/600kg, £995/540kg, D Beattie £1030/560kg, Samuel Jackson £1000/540kg, S McCrory £990/550kg, £990/490kg, £985/490kg, £970/460kg, £955/500kg, £940/520kg, £910/520kg, £905/500kg, £900/470kg and Reamonn Gourley £905/480kg.

WEANLINGS MALE

Plumbridge farmer £905/450kg, £840/370kg, Eric Connor £875/390kg, Eric Connor £860/380kg, Pat McKenna £845/400kg, John Kealey £840/530kg, £810/510kg, Derek McAleese £820/370kg, £750/350kg, Pat McKenna £795/390kg, £710/320kg, Eric Connor £750/330kg, £740/330kg, Kathleen McCloskey £745/350kg, £675/280kg, £620/300kg, £600/270kg, £590/290kg, John Kealey £735/330kg, M Cartin £710/380kg, D McAleese £705/330kg and Brendan Small £690/340kg.

WEANLINGS FEMALE

John Kealey £860/400kg, £700/430kg, Brendan Small £710/330kg, Derek McAleese £700/340kg, Brendan Small £700/330kg, £680/310kg, John Kealey £690/400kg, Michael McGlade £640/320kg, Brendan Small £600/370kg, S Lynch £600/290kg, Derek McAleese £600/280kg and Edward Ewing £600/370kg,

FAT COWS

Gilbert Crawford £1672/800kg, Brian O'Loughlin £1503/900kg, £1422/900kg, Martin Glass £1353/820kg, Edward Ewing £1341/900kg, Ray Artt £1306.40/920kg, Kenneth McKinstry £1293.60/770kg, Owen Hughes £1290.30/690kg, James Beattie £1232.40/790kg, £1228.20/690kg, £1157/650kg, £115050/650kg, Paul McGovery £1155.20/760kg, £1078/770kg, Norman Dallas £1117.50/750kg, James Beattie £1137.60/720kg, £1075.80/660kg, Martin Glass £1026/600kg, £1004.40/620kg, Ray Artt £1008/700kg, P and A Miller £1008/700kg, Martin O'Kane £996.80/560kg, Kenneth McKinstry £975/750kg, Malcolm Thom £963.60/730kg, William and Raymond Boyd £963.60/730kg and Paul McGovern £96.20/570kg.