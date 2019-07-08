Draperstown (Richard Beattie) Mart: Bullocks selling to £1,365 for 720kg

Another excellent entry of stock this week.

Bullocks sold to £1,365 for 720kg, heifers sold to £1,340 for 760kg, weanlings sold to up to £850 and fat cows sold to £1,270.70 for 670kg.

BULLOCKS: John Lynn £1,365/720kg, Kevin Lagan £1,295/710kg, £1,260/710kg, £1,230/610kg, £1,200/610kg, £1,200/640kg, £1,160/570kg, £1,160/630kg, £1,160/650kg, £1,135/620kg, £1,130/580kg, £1,120/580kg, £1,085/590kg, M O'Kane £1,270/670kg, £1,230/670kg, £1,210/630kg, Sean Rafferty £1,200/640kg, A Murray £1,190/500kg, £1,170/510kg, £1,160/500kg, John Lyle £1,090/530kg, James Chivers £1,080/490kg, £1,055/520kg, £1,050/510kg, £1,040/490kg, £1,010/480kg, £1,000/490kg, £1,000/460kg, £1,000/500kg, James McCracken £10,00/480kg, £1,000/480kg, £1,000/490kg, £970/470kg, £960/500kg, £950/450kg and J Kelly £980/420kg and £970/400kg.

HEIFERS: M O'Kane £1,340/760kg, £1,190/660kg, £1,150/650kg, £1,085/590kg, John Lyle £1,140/670kg, £1,075/530kg, £1,070/530kg, Ciaran Molloy £1,100/580kg, P and A Miller £975/520kg, £780/410kg, £735/430kg, £675/350kg, Stewart and Ian Black £700/430kg, £700/430kg and John McCullagh £680/450kg.

WEANLINGS MALE: Kathleen McCloskey £800/470kg, David Nesbitt £770/340kg, £740/360kg, £735/330kg, £670/350kg, £640/310kg, Kathleen McCloskey £710/360kg, Aidan McKinney £565/240kg and Peter and Stephen McNally £485/210kg.

WEANLINGS FEMALE: Peter and Stephen McNally £855/370kg, £800/350kg, £735/390kg, £675/290kg, Mark Cowan £770/380kg, £760/390kg, £700/350kg, Kathleen McCloskey £635/340kg, Aidan McKinney £600/300kg, £515/310kg, £515/320kg and Mark Cowan £590/320kg, £565/320kg.

FAT COWS: McKinney Brothers £1,279.70/670kg, McKinney Brothers £1249.60/710kg, W Patterson £1,195/710kg, Patrick Taggart £1,011.20/640kg,John Quinn £957.60/570kg, Francis Birt £955.80/810kg, McKinney Brothers £871.20/660kg, Edward McCloskey £832/640kg, Gregory O'Kane £814.20/690kg, Peter and Stephen McNally £805.20/610kg, John Donnelly £758.10/570kg, P and A Miller £742/530kg, Edward McCloskey £719.20/580kg, C J McNamee £702.10/590kg, John McCullagh £638.40/570kg and P and A Miller £621/540kg.