Draperstown (Richard Beattie) Mart: Bullocks selling to £1,400 for 660kg

A large entry on Friday (August 16) sold to top prices.

Bullocks sold to £1,400/660kg, heifers sold to £1,300/680kg, weanlings sold to up to £940 and fat cows sold to £1,256.70/710kg.

BULLOCKS: M O'Kane £1,400/660kg, £1,350/680kg, £1,300/710kg, £1,260/730kg, £1,250/690kg, £1,200/650kg, £1,200/670kg, Winston Creighton £1,375/640kg, M and J Gregg £1,350/690kg, £1,330/690kg,Sean McAleer £1,160/570kg, Lawrence McKenna £1,150/640kg, Winston Creighton £1,150/550kg, Shane McDevitt £1,150/570kg, M and J Creigg £1,140/610kg, Gary Arthur £1,130/590kg, William Mulholland £1,130/580kg, Maurice Bell £1,110/610kg, Arthur McGuigan £1,105/550kg,Thomas Dobson £1,100/630kg, £1,080/590kg, Hugh Nugent £1,090/520kg, £1,075/530kg, £1,070/530kg, £1,040/510kg, £1,030/530kg, Winston Crieghton £1,090/550kg, Shane McDevitt £1,085/520kg, £1,070/500kg, Gary Arthur £1,080/580kg, £1,060/620kg, Marion Greaves £1,070/490kg, £1,040//520kg,£1,020/510kg, Maurice Bell £1,060/600kg, Gary Arthur £1,060/620kg, Shane McDevitt £1,050/550kg, F A and S Conway £1,020/460kg, Hugh Nugent £1,020/480kg and William Mulholland £1,020/510kg.

HEIFERS: M O'Kane £1,300/680kg, £1,280/680kg, £1,110/610kg, Denise Speir £1,110/570kg, £1,090/590kg, James McCracken £1,090/540kg, £1,050/540kg, £1,040/510kg, £985/490kg, Fergal McGuigan £1,060/680kg, Arthur McGuigan £1,040/530kg, £975/490kg, £970/490kg, £955/500kg, £930/480kg, Seamus McAleer £1,010/570kg, F A and S Conway £985/540kg, M and J Gregg £985/520kg, Denise Speir £960/540kg, Shane McDevitt £960/490kg, 950/490kg, £945/410kg, Seamus McAleer £940/530kg, Marion Greaves £940/480kg, £925/520kg, James McCracken £910/490kg, £895/410kg, £870/400kg, Seamus McAleer £910/520kg and Shane McDevitt £880/400kg, £880/430kg.

WEANLINGS MALE: John McBride £940/490kg, Francis Birt £890/440kg, John Boyle £770/470kg, £725/460kg, £705/430kg and Martin McPeake £690/380kg.

FAT COW: Seamus Quigg £1,256.70/710kg, Glenn Cuddy £1,114.70/710kg, Stanley Hopper £1,086.80/760kg, John McBride £1,083.60/840kg, Francis Birt £1,065.30/670kg, James Porter £1,037.40/570kg, Raymond Bowden £1,005/670kg, £995.40/630kg, £993.60/690kg, James Booth £918.40/560kg, Kevin Trainor £90720/630kg, S Donaghy £902/550kg, Sean McAleer £897.90/730kg, Martin Doyle £832/650kg, James McGillian £816.20/530kg, Raymond Bowden £782/680kg, Norman Bell £781.20/630kg and John Kelly £778.80/660kg.