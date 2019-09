Draperstown (Richard Beattie) Mart: Bullocks selling to £1,450 for 860kg

An excellent trade in all sections on Friday.

Bullocks sold to £1,450/860kg, heifers sold to £1,265/610kg, weanlings sold to up to £805 and fat cows sold to £1339.80/770kg.

BULLOCKS

M Mullan £1,450/860kg, £1,280/750kg, C Spence £1,220/670kg, Tom McKenna £1,210/680kg, Hugh and Ryan Bradley £1,195/630kg, Ivan Bruce £1,180/590kg, Kenneth Mitchell £11,70/670kg, £1,170/660kg, £1,165/670kg, Gordan Blair £1,165/690kg, Hugh and Ryan Bradley £1,160/630kg, £1,115/640kg, Tom McKenna £1,155/600kg, Gary Arthur £1,145/580kg, Caroline Ballantine £1,125/550kg, £1,120/560kg, Tom McKenna £1,110/600kg, Seamus McAtamney £1,110/540kg, Gordan Blair £1,100/630kg, Lindsay Mawhinney £1,100/640kg, Stanley Hopper £1,100/610kg, William Moore £1,095/600kg, Denise Speir £1,095/580kg, Hugh and Ryan Bradley £1,080/600kg, William Moore £1,080/630kg, Tom McKenna £1,075/550kg, £1,060/550kg, Eamon McNally £1,060/620kg, Seamus McAtamney £1,060/550kg, £1,040/530kg, Ivan Bruce £1,050/580kg, £1,030/530kg, Gordan Blair £1,040/600kg, William Moore £1,040/590kg, Laurence Canning £1,025/530kg, Tom McKenna £1,025/520kg and Kenneth Mitchell £1,015/590kg.

HEIFERS

Hugh and Ryan Bradley £1,265/610kg, £1,160/660kg, Kenneth McKinstry £1,190/600kg, Paul Molloy £1,160/630kg, £1,140/630kg, £1,120/600kg, £1,110/600kg, £1,100/600kg, £1,100/590kg, £1,095/550kg, £1,080/570kg, £1,040/580kg, £1,035/590kg, £1,030/560kg, C Spence £1,130/690kg, Hugh and Ryan Bradley £1,100/660kg, Caroline Bradley £1,100/570kg, Hugh and Ryan Bradley £1,100/670kg, C Spence £1,100/670kg, T Crawford £1,030/490kg, Lindsay Mawhinney £1,025/510kg, K McKinstry £1,020/550kg, £1,015/520kg, Lindsay Mawhinney £1,020/500kg, Eamon McNally £1,010/520kg, T Crawford £990/510kg, £990/470kg, C Ballantine £945/480kg, Francis Cushenan £940/510kg, £920/440kg, £915/490kg,T Crawford £910/450kg, £900/470kg and Francis Cushenan £900/470kg.

WEANLINGS MALE

Kethleen Kerlin £760/420kg. £750/400kg, Brackenhill Farms £745/400kg, M Mullan £730/400kg, Hugh McNicholl £720/370kg, £710/360kg, Kathleen Kerlin £710/390kg, £700/370kg, £690/350kg, £675/350kg, M Mullan £695/380kg, Brackenhill Farms £685/440kg, William Kerlin £675/340kg and Gerard Lagan £665/370kg.

WEANLINGS FEMALE

L Daly £805/380kg, £790/360kg, Kathleen Kerlin £750/330kg, £740/330kg, £695/390kg, William Kerlin £710/340kg, £685/310kg, £640/370kg, £600/330kg, £600/300kg, Hugh McNicholl £650/340kg, S Daly £640/360kg and Brackenhill Farms £635/390kg.

FAT COWS

Kevin Moran £1,339.80/770kg, Liam Young £1,311.40/830kg,Stanley Hopper £1,281.60/720kg, Stanley Hopper £1,272/800kg, Alastair Wilson £1,240/80kg, C McBride £1,224.60/780kg, Peter and John Conway £1,178.10/770kg, Robert Ferguson £1,154.40/780kg, Liam Young £1,132.40/760kg, M Mullan £1,124.80/740kg, Francis Walls £1,040/800kg, Robert Ferguson £1,032/800kg, Brendan Kelly £1,006.40/680kg, Aidan Quinn £952.20/690kg, Rose Corr £896.80/760kg, G Clarke £896.40/540kg, R J and S J Mawhinney £863.10/630kg, Aubrey McKelvery £861.8/620kg, Peter and John Conway £837.90/630kg, Colm McCloskey £837/540kg and Michael Doyle £834/600kg.