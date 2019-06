Draperstown (Richard Beattie) Mart: Bullocks selling to £1,530 for 850kg

An excellent turnout of stock on Friday (June 21) sold to a firm trade.

Bullocks sold to £1,530 for 850kg, heifers sold to £1,320 for 700kg, weanlings sold to up to £900, suckler cows sold to £1,300 and fat cows sold to £1,347.50 for 770kg.

BULLOCKS: James Brennan £1,530/850kg, William Faulkner £1,360/710kg, £1,295/690kg, M O'Kane £1,310/690kg, £1,295/700kg, £1,275/670kg, Robert Henry £1,275/700kg, R and C Patrick £1,250/610kg, £1,230/660kg, £1,110/590kg, £1,095/560kg, Martin Glass £1,210/720kg, £1,030/640kg, £1,030/670kg, £1,020/640kg, £1,020/690kg, £970/630kg, Robert Henry £1,150/620kg, £1,075/590kg, P O'Neill £990/500kg, Thomas and Dermot Laverty £985/440kg, £950/480kg, Martin Glass £960/610kg, £925/620kg, Kevin McHenry £955/470kg, £930/520kg, £840/430kg, £825/420kg, £820/480kg, £790/420kg, £780/480kg, John Beattie £910/510kg, £785/450kg, £760/430kg and Kevin McHenry £755/420kg, £740/380kg.

HEIFERS: M O'Kane £1,320/700kg, Joseph Donnelly £1,300/700kg, £1,220/680kg, £1,185/590kg, £1,170/650kg, £1,165/630kg, £1,160/640kg, £1,075/540kg, William Faulkner £1,240/650kg, R and C Patrick £1,135/570kg, Thomas and Dermot Laverty £900/440kg, £765/420kg, £750/380kg, £750/380kg, £695/350kg, Kevin McHenry £760/420kg and R E Tomkins £760/420kg, £720/390kg.

WEANLINGS MALE: John McBrode £900/440kg, £850/350kg, £830/350kg, Olive, Victor and Bryan Rosborough £895/550kg, £865/490kg, £850/490kg, Tillie Morrow £735/370kg, £640/400kg, £540/290kg, £530/290kg and Colm and Nicola McCullagh £565/320kg, £500/370kg.

SUCKLER COWS: Hugh O'Hagan £1,300, Keith McAdoo £1,210, £1,200, C Kealey £1,120, Glenn Cuddy £1,100, Colm McCullagh £1,000, £1,000, £1,000 and James Black £805.

FAT COWS: James Brennan £1,347.50/770kg, Glenn Cuddy £1,319.50/650kg, £1,213.90/610kg, £1,176/600kg, Gerald Mulholland £1,232.50/850kg, D G McAlister £1,080/750kg, C Lyons £1,055.70/690kg, £1,003.20/660kg, Stephen Bell £991.20/590kg, S J Laughlin £965.60/680kg, R and C Patrick £963.60/660kg, C Lyons £952/680kg, John McBrode £904.40/680kg, S J Laughlin £897.80/670kg, Paul Boone £896/700kg, £890/680kg, J Black £875.70/630kg, Michael King £869.40/690kg, £828/690kg, Peter Murray £829.60/680kg and Glenn Cuddy £795.20/560kg.