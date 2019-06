Draperstown (Richard Beattie) Mart: Fat cows sell to £1,400

Top prices this week with an outstanding show of quality cattle.

Bullocks sold to £1,330 for 650kg, heifers sold to £1,325 for 670kg, weanlings sold to up to £1,060, suckler cows sold to £1,390 and fat cows sold to £1,400.

BULLOCKS: William Kealey £1,330/650kg, £1,240/590kg, Ralph Pickering £1,275/670kg, G Kernohan £1,240/600kg, D G McAllister £1,220/620kg, £1,210/590kg, Tony Kelly £1,210/650kg, William Kealey £1,190/570kg, £1,000/470kg, Thomas O'Neill £1,090/530kg, James Hamill £1,070/520kg, £1,060/540kg, Ralph Pickering £1,050/580kg, G Kernohan £1,020/550kg, £980/540kg, £915/480kg, £865/490kg, Mervyn Wilkinson £980/480kg, £940/480kg, £940/480kg, Hugh Quinn £935/490kg, Christopher O'Hagan £910/500kg, £825/510kg, Mervyn Wilkinson £860/490kg, £830/470kg, £820/490kg, £800/430kg and Hugh Quinn £845/460kg.

HEIFERS: Martin O'Kane £1,325/670kg, £1,260/650kg, £1,240/640kg, £1235/640kg, William Kealey £1,300/650kg, £1,290/650kg, £1,265/590kg, James Booth £1,250/530kg, William Kealey £1,240/630kg, Martin O'Kane £1,220/620kg, D McAlistair £1,215/620kg, £1,205/610kg, William Kealey £1,210/590kg, £1,205/590kg, £1,200/580kg, £1,200/570kg, £1,195/560kg, £1,130/560kg, £1,100/580kg, £1,040/490kg, D McAlister £1,200/590kg, £1,165/600kg, £1,160/560kg, £1,150/610kg, £1,045/530kg, Christopher O'Hagan £1,110/570kg, Raymond Mitchell £1,095/520kg, Hugh Quinn £1,000/510kg, James Booth £985/510kg, £970/530kg, £965/530kg, £920/490kg, £900/500kg, £900/510kg, £840/510kg, £820/470kg, Michael O'Neill £855/420kg, Mervyn Wilkinson £850/480kg,£760/430kg, Hugh Quinn £835/490kg, £800/460kg and Samuel Clarke £800/420kg.

WEANLINGS MALE: Damien Walls £1,060/540kg, £990/410kg, £980/490kg, £965/400kg, £960/360kg, £950/370kg, £900/350kg, Kevin McKinney £890/380kg, Michael O'Neill £865/420kg, £765/370kg, Alphonsu Diamond £850/340kg, £780/370kg, Damien Walls £835/360kg, Ralph Pickering £810/320kg, £730/340kg, Kevin McKinney £800/380kg Robert Bryson £730/410kg, Wilbert McConkey £650/380kg, James O'Connor £640/300kg, Patrick Ferguson £600/270kg, £600/290kg and Denis Crosson £550/320kg, £550/260kg.

WENALINGS FEMALE: R J and S R Mawhinney £930/460kg, £890/400kg, £890/430kg, £840/410kg, £810/390kg, £725/340kg, £720/350kg, £690/320kg, £685/340kg, James O'Connor £920/410kg, £740/410kg, A Diamond £710/350kg, Phelim Crosson £665/290kg, Peter Campbell £660/350kg, Kevin Kelly £640/310kg and Kevin Meenan £600/300kg.

SUCKLER COWS: James Black £1,390, £1,360, Dermot Nugent £1,390, Liam Nugent £1,360, William Mills £1,280, James Black £1,260, £1,120, Daniel Grant £1,170, A Craig £1,160 and Kenneth Hunter £1,140.

FAT COWS: S Farrell £1,400/920kg, Kenneth Johnston £1,270/700kg, John Lowe £1,267.50/750kg, £1,094.80/680kg, Shane McDevitt £1,115.40/660kg, E Wiley £1,024/640kg, Arthur McGuigan £993.60/690kg, S Kelly £985.50/730kg, C Cooke £960/600kg, John Quinn £951.50/550kg, Samuel Mclean £936/480kg, A Craig £924/700kg, Samuel Clarke £917.40/660kg, Shane McDevitt £910.80/690kg, John Logan £896.80/760kg, Patrick Bradley £896/640kg, James Black £885/590kg, £885/590kg, C Cooke £870/580kg, Raymond Mitchell £858/660kg, Samuel Clarke £844.80/660kg, John Lavery £838.20/660kg, Michael O'Neill £830.80/620kg, S Kelly £830.80/620kg and Francis Quigley £819.20/640kg.